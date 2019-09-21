No. 15 UCF’s loss at Pittsburgh is big win for No. 20 Boise State football

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on crowd, special teams, 4th-and-1 vs. Air Force Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin spoke to the media after the Broncos' 2019 win against Air Force. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin spoke to the media after the Broncos' 2019 win against Air Force.

The Central Florida football team’s 27-game regular-season winning streak came to an end with a 35-34 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. It was the Knights’ first non-bowl game loss since Nov. 26, 2016, against South Florida.

At No. 15, the Knights (3-1) were the top-ranked team among Group of Five schools in the Top 25 polls, but that distinction likely belongs to unbeaten Boise State now.

The Broncos improved to 4-0 with a 30-19 win against Air Force on Friday night at Albertsons Stadium, and should overtake the Knights when the latest polls are released Sunday.

Boise State would then be in the driver’s seat for a New Year’s Six bowl berth.

After leading by as much as 21-0 in the second quarter, Pittsburgh (2-2) retook the lead on fourth-and-3 with 56 seconds left on a 3-yard pass from wide receiver Aaron Mathews to quarterback Kenny Pickett, which Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi called the “Pitt Special” in his postgame TV interview. Alex Kessman’s PAT gave the Panthers a one-point advantage, and their defense held on UCF’s final drive of the game.

Boise State has a bye this week and returns to action Oct. 5 at UNLV (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).