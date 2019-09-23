Idaho ties in the NFL: Mattison scores first NFL touchdown with ‘instinctual’ move

Watch Boise State’s Alexander Mattison hurdle a man, and other highlights Boise State running back Alexander Mattison rushed for 200 yards against Utah State to end the 2018 regular season. Here are some highlights from his performance, including a play on which he hurdled a defender. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State running back Alexander Mattison rushed for 200 yards against Utah State to end the 2018 regular season. Here are some highlights from his performance, including a play on which he hurdled a defender.

Last September, running back Alexander Mattison hurdled Wyoming free safety Marcus Epps en route to a 13-yard touchdown on Boise State’s opening drive in Laramie, Wyoming.

Mattison did it again Sunday, this time scoring his first NFL touchdown as a Minnesota Viking when he hurdled Oakland safety Curtis Riley for a 10-yard score in the third quarter.

“It’s instinctual,” Mattison told Vikings.com. “I ran hurdles in high school, did long jump in high school, so it’s something I kind of have in my back pocket that I just keep there until it’s time to bring it out.”

Before he joined the Boise State football team, Mattison also ran track and competed in wrestling at San Bernardino (Calif.) High. He won a Mountain Valley League title in the 110-meter hurdles as a senior in 2016.

“It felt great just to get in there and do things the right way,” Mattison said. “The guys up front, they blocked it perfectly, and so it was just one of those things where you go in there and try and use your training, use what you’ve done and just be special.”

Mattison finished with 12 carries for 58 yards as the Vikings racked up 211 rushing yards in a 34-14 win over the Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Starting running back Dalvin Cook totaled 110 yards on 16 carries, but was equally excited to see his “little brother” score his first NFL TD.

“We’ve been grinding since he came into this thing. It’s never been a ‘me show’ … it’s been all about the collective group,” Cook said. “We all bring something different. We all want to pound the rock, but we have to change up what we do. Seeing Alex get his first touchdown, I definitely was proud of him.”

News & Notes

▪ Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (Boise State) was fined $21,056 for a low hit on Washington quarterback Case Keenum during a 31-21 win over the Redskins in Week 2. Lawrence plans to appeal the fine, according to The Dallas Morning News.

▪ Receiver Cedrick Wilson (Boise State) made his NFL debut with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Wilson was called up from the practice squad in place of Tavon Austin, who was out with a concussion. Wilson was targeted for one pass — which he did not catch — and returned a punt for 13 yards. He was in for 14 of 72 snaps, primarily playing on special teams in the Cowboys’ 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

▪ New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Kaden Elliss (Idaho) was hurt in the third quarter of the Saints’ 33-27 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He was seen limping off the field and was being evaluated for a knee injury, according to Nola.com.

IDAHO TIES IN THE NFL

BOISE STATE

LB, Kamalei Correa, No. 44 Tennessee Titans

DL, Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys

DB, Donte Deayon, No. 38 Los Angeles Rams (practice squad)

QB, Ryan Finley, No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys

OL, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears

RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings

C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers

QB, Brett Rypien, No. 4 Denver Broncos (practice squad)

CB, Jamar Taylor, No. 24 Seattle Seahawks

S, Darian Thompson, No. 23 Dallas Cowboys

ILB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 50 Washington Redskins

LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys

WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 11 Dallas Cowboys

DL, Billy Winn, No. 90 Denver Broncos (injured/reserve)

IDAHO

G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins

LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints

G, Mike Iupati, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks

DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 91 Oakland Raiders

RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants

IDAHO STATE

TE, Josh Hill (Blackfoot High), No. 89 New Orleans Saints

HIGH SCHOOLS

QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints