Boise State Football
Boise State football climbs two more spots in Top 25 polls after Portland State win
Bryan Harsin on playing backup quarterback: ‘There is no controversy’
The Boise State football team climbed two spots to No. 20 in The Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Poll on Sunday.
The Broncos are 3-0 after beating Portland State 45-10 on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. They have outscored opponents 41-0 in the second half this season.
Boise State opens Mountain West play Friday against Air Force at Albertsons Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN2). This is the first time since 2016 — and only the second time in the past eight seasons — that the Broncos have won their first three games.
The Broncos are one of just two Group of Five teams in the Top 25, but UCF is ahead at No. 15 in AP and No. 16 in the Coaches’ Poll.
▪ ▪ ▪
Here’s my AP ballot:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. LSU
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Florida
10. Utah
11. Oregon
12. UCF
13. Texas
14. Texas AM
15. Cal
16. Michigan
17. Penn State
18. Washington State
19. Iowa
20. Wisconsin
21. Boise State
22. Kansas State
23. Virginia
24. Appalachian State
25. Arizona State
Dropped out: USC, North Carolina, Colorado
Also considered: Washington, Wake Forest, BYU
Comments