Boise State football climbs two more spots in Top 25 polls after Portland State win

The Boise State football team climbed two spots to No. 20 in The Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Poll on Sunday.

The Broncos are 3-0 after beating Portland State 45-10 on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. They have outscored opponents 41-0 in the second half this season.

Boise State opens Mountain West play Friday against Air Force at Albertsons Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN2). This is the first time since 2016 — and only the second time in the past eight seasons — that the Broncos have won their first three games.

The Broncos are one of just two Group of Five teams in the Top 25, but UCF is ahead at No. 15 in AP and No. 16 in the Coaches’ Poll.

Here’s my AP ballot:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. LSU

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Florida

10. Utah

11. Oregon

12. UCF

13. Texas

14. Texas AM

15. Cal

16. Michigan

17. Penn State

18. Washington State

19. Iowa

20. Wisconsin

21. Boise State

22. Kansas State

23. Virginia

24. Appalachian State

25. Arizona State

Dropped out: USC, North Carolina, Colorado

Also considered: Washington, Wake Forest, BYU