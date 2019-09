Latest News Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on Paul Reyna, Hank Bachmeier, fumbles September 03, 2019 02:10 PM

Highlights from Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's press conference on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Topics included the anniversary of Paul Reyna's death, true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier and fumble recoveries against Florida State.