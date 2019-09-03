Boise State Football
Boise State football rejoins Top 25, extends streak to 18 years
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on Paul Reyna, Hank Bachmeier, fumbles
The Boise State football team’s streak of appearing in the Top 25 polls reached 18 seasons Tuesday.
The Broncos landed at No. 24 in The Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches’ Poll after their upset win Saturday at Florida State. The Broncos erased an 18-point deficit to win 36-31.
They’ll play Marshall on Friday at Albertsons Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN2).
▪ ▪ ▪
I vote in the AP poll. Here’s my ballot:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Florida
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. Texas
14. Texas AM
15. UCF
16. Washington
17. Penn State
18. Washington St
19. Syracuse
20. Stanford
21. Iowa
22. Boise State
23. Cincinnati
24. App State
25. Iowa State
Comments