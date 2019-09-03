Boise State football rejoins Top 25, extends streak to 18 years

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on Paul Reyna, Hank Bachmeier, fumbles Highlights from Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's press conference on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Topics included the anniversary of Paul Reyna's death, true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier and fumble recoveries against Florida State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's press conference on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Topics included the anniversary of Paul Reyna's death, true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier and fumble recoveries against Florida State.

The Boise State football team’s streak of appearing in the Top 25 polls reached 18 seasons Tuesday.

The Broncos landed at No. 24 in The Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches’ Poll after their upset win Saturday at Florida State. The Broncos erased an 18-point deficit to win 36-31.

They’ll play Marshall on Friday at Albertsons Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN2).

▪ ▪ ▪

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I vote in the AP poll. Here’s my ballot:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Florida

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Texas

14. Texas AM

15. UCF

16. Washington

17. Penn State

18. Washington St

19. Syracuse

20. Stanford

21. Iowa

22. Boise State

23. Cincinnati

24. App State

25. Iowa State