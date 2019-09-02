Boise State’s new kicker produces award-winning start; Rypien gets NFL job

How did a kicker from a Connecticut college end up at Boise State? Redshirt senior kicker Eric Sachse explains how he landed a spot on Boise State's roster after transferring from Division III Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Redshirt senior kicker Eric Sachse explains how he landed a spot on Boise State's roster after transferring from Division III Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

From NCAA Division III to one of the most recognizable stadiums in college football?

No big deal for Eric Sachse.

The Boise State football team’s new kicker made his major college debut Saturday by nailing all five of his field-goal attempts and all three PATs. Those 18 points were critical to the Broncos’ 36-31 upset victory at Florida State.

They also earned Sachse Mountain West co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

“Even before the game, you could tell Eric was locked in,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “... After the game, I grabbed him and gave him a big hug and said, ‘I’m glad you’re here.’ ”

Sachse walked on to the Boise State team this year after four seasons at Division III Trinity College in Connecticut. He was given a scholarship last month as he earned the starting job.

Sachse made four of his field goals in the first half, keeping the Boncos within striking distance of the Seminoles, who led 31-19 at the half.

“That guy was clutch,” coach Bryan Harsin said. “... And the fun part of it is he smiled after every one of them.”

The Broncos make their home debut Friday night against Marshall at Albertsons Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN2).

Rypien rejoins Denver Broncos

Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien has rejoined the Denver Broncos as part of their practice squad. Rypien was cut from the team Saturday but the Broncos made a significant financial commitment when they signed him as an undrafted free agent in April.

Rypien, who was a four-year starter at Boise State, was 27-for-44 for 207 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in three preseason appearances.

Other former Boise State players on practice squads include wide receiver A.J. Richardson (Cardinals), wide receiver Sean Modster (Ravens), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (Cowboys) and cornerback Donte Deayon (Rams).

Hank’s encore

Boise State true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier had some spectacular moments in his debut against Florida State, but also made some key mistakes (two turnovers, five sacks) and absorbed some big hits.

Now he gets his first chance to learn from an actual college game. Coaches will be watching to see how he uses that information.

“There was a lot of hype from this last game,” Harsin said of his team in general. “There can be a major hangover because of that.”

What humidity?

Florida State’s players seemed to have more difficulty than Boise State’s with the heat and humidity during Saturday’s game.

“Our conditioning was very good. Our preparation leading up to the game, our hydration plan — it was on point,” Harsin said.

Quick hits

Harsin said the injuries to right tackle John Ojukwu and safety DeAndre Pierce weren’t season-ending, so he won’t provide updates on them. ... Carolyn Gusman, mother of former Boise State player Paul Reyna, will be an honorary captain Friday. Reyna died from a head injury sustained during practice as a freshman in 1999. ... Boise State was penalized for having two No. 7s on the field at the same time in the opener. Wide receiver Akilian Butler moved into No. 7 in August and shares it with linebacker Zeke Noa, but they overlapped on special teams. “It’s just stupid on our part,” Harsin said. ... Reserve quarterback Riley Smith made a one-play appearance as a receiver against Florida State. “He’s got the ability to go out there and help us,” Harsin said.

MARSHALL AT BOISE STATE

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, FieldTurf)

TV: ESPN2 (Dave Flemming, Jim Mora, Paul Carcaterra)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Both teams are 1-0

Series: Boise State leads 1-0 (last meeting: Boise State won 28-24 in a 1994 Division I-AA semifinal)

Vegas line: Boise State by 11

Weather: 85 degrees, partly cloudy, light wind