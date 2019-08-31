Boise State Football
Former Boise State stars cut as NFL teams trim rosters before regular season
Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien, who graduated in the spring as the Mountain West’s all-time leading passer, was waived by the Denver Broncos on Saturday as NFL rosters faced mandatory cuts heading into the regular season. Rypien, who was signed as an undrafted free agent, was battling for a backup spot behind starter Joe Flacco.
Former Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, a sixth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, was waived as well.
NFL teams cut their rosters from 90 players down to 53 on Saturday. Players from Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State and local high schools battled for roster spots through the preseason. Below is a list of players who have made their team’s respective rosters, players who were cut and players whose statuses have not yet been announced, per NFL.com and respective team websites.
Made the roster
BOISE STATE
DL, Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys
QB, Ryan Finley, No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals
DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys
OL, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears
RB, Doug Martin, No. 22 Oakland Raiders (reserve/injured)
RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings
C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers
LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys
LB, Kamalei Correa, No. 44 Tennessee Titans
S, Darian Thompson, No. 23 Dallas Cowboys
DL, Billy Winn, No. 90 Denver Broncos (injured/reserve)
IDAHO
LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints
RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants
G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins
IDAHO STATE
TE, Josh Hill (Blackfoot High), No. 89 New Orleans Saints
HIGH SCHOOLS
QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints
Cut
BOISE STATE
S, George Iloka, Dallas Cowboys
OL, Rees Odhiambo, Arizona Cardinals
CB, Orlando Scandrick, Philadelphia Eagles
RB, Jeremy McNichols, No. 30 Tennessee Titans
DB, Donte Deayon, No. 27 Los Angeles Rams
CB, Jamar Taylor, No. 8 Seattle Seahawks
DE, Durrant Miles, No. 48 Atlanta Falcons
QB, Brett Rypien, No. 4 Denver Broncos
WR, Sean Modster, No. 14 Baltimore Ravens
WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys
C, Marcus Henry, No. 61 New Orleans Saints
IDAHO STATE
OT, Brian Fineanganofo, No. 67 Cleveland Browns
HIGH SCHOOLS
DE, Eric Cotton (Columbia High), Tennessee Titans
OLB, Porter Gustin (Emmett High), No. 58 New Orleans Saints
Not announced
BOISE STATE
WR, A.J. Richardson, No. 83 Arizona Cardinals
ILB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 48 Arizona Cardinals
IDAHO
G, Mike Iupati, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks
DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 91 Oakland Raiders
Notes: Running back Jay Ajayi (Boise State) and offensive lineman Evan Smith (Idaho State) are currently free agents. … Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler was born in Coeur d’Alene.
