Former Boise State stars cut as NFL teams trim rosters before regular season

Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien, who graduated in the spring as the Mountain West’s all-time leading passer, was waived by the Denver Broncos on Saturday as NFL rosters faced mandatory cuts heading into the regular season. Rypien, who was signed as an undrafted free agent, was battling for a backup spot behind starter Joe Flacco.

Former Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, a sixth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, was waived as well.

NFL teams cut their rosters from 90 players down to 53 on Saturday. Players from Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State and local high schools battled for roster spots through the preseason. Below is a list of players who have made their team’s respective rosters, players who were cut and players whose statuses have not yet been announced, per NFL.com and respective team websites.

Made the roster

BOISE STATE

DL, Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys

QB, Ryan Finley, No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys

OL, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears

RB, Doug Martin, No. 22 Oakland Raiders (reserve/injured)

RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings

C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers

LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys

LB, Kamalei Correa, No. 44 Tennessee Titans

S, Darian Thompson, No. 23 Dallas Cowboys

DL, Billy Winn, No. 90 Denver Broncos (injured/reserve)

IDAHO

LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints

RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants

G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins

IDAHO STATE

TE, Josh Hill (Blackfoot High), No. 89 New Orleans Saints

HIGH SCHOOLS

QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints

Cut

BOISE STATE

S, George Iloka, Dallas Cowboys

OL, Rees Odhiambo, Arizona Cardinals

CB, Orlando Scandrick, Philadelphia Eagles

RB, Jeremy McNichols, No. 30 Tennessee Titans

DB, Donte Deayon, No. 27 Los Angeles Rams

CB, Jamar Taylor, No. 8 Seattle Seahawks

DE, Durrant Miles, No. 48 Atlanta Falcons

QB, Brett Rypien, No. 4 Denver Broncos

WR, Sean Modster, No. 14 Baltimore Ravens

WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys

C, Marcus Henry, No. 61 New Orleans Saints

IDAHO STATE

OT, Brian Fineanganofo, No. 67 Cleveland Browns

HIGH SCHOOLS

DE, Eric Cotton (Columbia High), Tennessee Titans

OLB, Porter Gustin (Emmett High), No. 58 New Orleans Saints

Not announced

BOISE STATE

WR, A.J. Richardson, No. 83 Arizona Cardinals

ILB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 48 Arizona Cardinals

IDAHO

G, Mike Iupati, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks

DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 91 Oakland Raiders

Notes: Running back Jay Ajayi (Boise State) and offensive lineman Evan Smith (Idaho State) are currently free agents. … Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler was born in Coeur d’Alene.