In the copycat NFL, no one can duplicate what this Idaho native is doing

NFL coaches constantly scour their opponents’ playbooks and rosters, trying to find the slightest edge they can copy and apply to their own team.

So after Pocatello native Taysom Hill broke out last season as a do-everything weapon for the New Orleans Saints, teams across the league combed their rosters and the college ranks for the next player capable of filling multiple jobs while only taking up one roster spot.

But no one has found the next Taysom Hill yet. And the Highland High grad and former All-Idaho Player of the Year keeps improving under center, leading to plenty of whispers that he could be the heir apparent to Drew Brees.

Hill turned in his most impressive performance as a quarterback Sunday in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, completing 11-of-15 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Saints to a come-from-behind, 19-17 victory.

He also ran for a team-high 53 yards and five carries, led a game-winning drive and finished with a quarterback rating of 140.6. A perfect NFL quarterback rating is 158.3.

“Taysom Hill took it over and they completely outplayed us in the fourth quarter,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told the Times-Picayune of New Orleans. “... Taysom Hill, I take my hat off to him. He’s a heck of an athlete. He’s a heck of a quarterback. He just took that game over.”

Hill, who turns 29 Friday, entered training camp as the No. 3 quarterback on the Saints’ depth chart. Moving up from that spot remains difficult as backup Teddy Bridgewater is two years younger than Hill, has starting experience in the NFL, made a Pro Bowl with the Vikings and is the league’s highest paid backup quarterback at $7.25 million a year.

Bridgewater struggled Sunday, finishing 5-for-12 for 40 yards with an interception while battling an undisclosed illness. Local media downplayed any controversy for the backup job behind Brees. But critics who dismissed Hill as a gadget player grow quieter by the day.

New Orleans coach Sean Payton has consistently compared Hill’s skillset to Steve Young, and broadcasters echoed those comparisons Sunday as Hill ran the zone-read option, scrambled to extend plays and found receivers open down the field.

“He’s going to be an outstanding NFL quarterback,” Payton told The Athletic earlier this summer.

Young has embraced the comparisons.

“I’ll own that comparison. I’ll own it 100 percent,” Young told the Los Angeles Times last week. “I hope to be like Taysom Hill someday.”

A move up the quarterback depth chart could limit Hill’s snaps in other roles. As the No. 3 quarterback, the Saints dressed Hill on game days last season because of all the other places they could use him.

He became a breakout sensation, earning nicknames like the “Mormon Missile” and “Thor-terback.” Bleacher Report even created a satirical cartoon with Hill in the role of Tyler Durden in the movie “Fight Club,” telling a bland and forlorn Brees, “You were looking for a way to stop being boring and great, so you made me up so you could be interesting and great!”

According to Pro Football Focus, he played 182 snaps last season, including plays at quarterback (58), tight end (58), wide receiver (33), slot receiver (21) and running back (12). That’s in addition to his 339 special teams snaps, where he averaged 24.9 yards on 14 kickoff returns, blocked a punt and made six tackles.

Injuries ended four of his five seasons at BYU and forced him to go undrafted. But Hill’s athleticism remains off the charts even by NFL standards. The 6-2, 225-pound quarterback ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, faster than star Saints running back Alvin Kamara (4.56) and receiver Michael Thomas (4.57).

Hill has said he’ll embrace any role the Saints ask him to fill, but he’s made it clear he still views himself as a quarterback. The backup battle remains an academic one because as long as Brees remains in New Orleans, Hill will only see the field in his current jack-of-all-trades role.

Where the role begins and stops is anyone’s guess entering Year 3 of what New Orleans fans have dubbed, “The Taysom Hill Experience.” The Saints still have two more preseason games before their season opener on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans on Sept. 9.

“Taysom is so versatile. He can do so many things,” Brees told Yahoo! Sports earlier this summer. “We’re still just kind of scratching the surface. We’re still just kind of learning what we can do with all that stuff.”

MORE IDAHO TIES IN NEW ORLEANS

Idaho alum and seventh-round draft pick Kaden Elliss led the Saints with six tackles Sunday. The rookie linebacker also led the defense for the second straight week by playing 38 snaps.

Emmett native Porter Gustin played 27 snaps and made four tackles, including one for a loss. The defensive end from USC signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent.

▪ Former Boise State corner Donte Deayon came off the bench for the Los Angeles Rams in a 14-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. Deayon intercepted Cowboys quarterback Mike White in the third quarter and also had one tackle for loss and one pass defended.

▪ Jeremy McNichols’ flip into the end zone for a touchdown made the rounds on social media over the weekend. McNichols, a former Boise State running back, caught a 15-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill and flipped over a defender to avoid a tackle in the Tennessee Titans’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Saturday. He finished the game with six carries for 13 yards and three catches for 24 yards.

