Harsin on Boise State’s QB competition: ‘I’ve got a pretty good idea of where I’m at.’

When practice begins on Tuesday for the Boise State football team, black jerseys will be handed out to designate the Broncos’ scout team players.

The nature of competition in practice will change, too, as the focus shifts from who will be playing to who the Broncos will be playing against.

“We all want to get the positions that are going to play for us in that two-deep ready to go,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said after the Broncos’ second scrimmage of fall camp Friday night.

“On Monday, we sit down with our guys after we’ve been through the weekend. We sit down and we start to figure out, ‘Alright, you’re going to be here. You’re going to be this position. You’re going to be on scout team.’ ... Now you can start really focusing on guys working together and the consistency that you want to build.”

That consistency starts at quarterback, and Harsin has not yet closed the door on the 2019 competition, which appears to be down to redshirt sophomore Chase Cord, redshirt senior Jaylon Henderson and true freshman Hank Bachmeier. Harsin had hoped Friday’s closed scrimmage at Albertsons Stadium would solidify his decision.

“I kind of thought we were going one way, and then I watch some guys perform tonight and it was like ‘OK.’ But there you go, that’s these guys rising up to the challenge. So (we want to) give them an opportunity to go out there and compete and give them a chance to get their snaps and go back and evaluate it before you start making that decision,” Harsin said.

“I’ve got a pretty good idea of where I’m at. I’m going to watch (the film) tonight, go back and see how they do (Saturday), because you want to see how a guy comes back from it or if he’s consistent because he did well. Does he carry it over to tomorrow’s practice? And that helps us going into Sunday and Monday.”

Harsin said he planned to name a starter some time next week, but he didn’t want to limit himself to a specific date.

“It’s a tough one,” Harsin said. “Because they are pushing each other.”

Friday’s scrimmage largely focused on situational work, like red zone or two-minute drill scenarios, and Harsin said both sides of the ball played “solid.” Among the highlights Harsin shared were several sacks from Curtis Weaver, a TD catch from CT Thomas up the middle and seeing David Moa get a “few pops” in live action. He also credited the running back corps with coming through in goal-line situations.

Quick hits

Harsin said there were no limitations on Cord’s reps during Friday’s scrimmage. “He was out there the whole time, which was good, and he looks good,” Harsin said. ... Although special teams were not live, Harsin singled out senior kicker Eric Sachse, a transfer from Trinity College in Connecticut. “He kicked well tonight. It was good to see him out there. He’s fun to be around. He’s got a good personality, he also executes well when he’s on the field, so to me that was exciting to see that.” ... Linebacker Josh Booker-Brown will likely join the team next week. The transfer process is not moving as quickly as the Broncos had hoped, but Harsin did say Booker-Brown has “done everything on his end to handle all the stuff we’ve asked him to do.” ... True freshman wide receiver DK Blaylock, who was removed from the Broncos’ roster Friday, will transfer to play basketball, not football, Harsin said.