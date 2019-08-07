Offense cashes in during Boise State football’s first padded practice on new Blue

Watch Boise State receivers in action during fall camp Boise State receivers Octavius Evans, Khyheem Waleed and Shea Whiting caught clutch passes during one-on-one drills at practice Wednesday at Albertsons Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State receivers Octavius Evans, Khyheem Waleed and Shea Whiting caught clutch passes during one-on-one drills at practice Wednesday at Albertsons Stadium.

Third downs come with a theme song at Boise State football practice.

And the Broncos know the chorus by heart.

A season after ranking No. 2 in the nation on third down with a conversion rate of 52.7 percent, the Boise State offense had rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 1999 song “Got Your Money” on repeat during practice Wednesday morning. The song played before every third-down snap.

While the competition is still open for new starters at quarterback and running back, the Broncos’ offense looked sharp and smooth facing its own defense in the team’s first practice in full pads on the new blue turf at Albertsons Stadium.

“I feel like the receivers are coming out of their breaks a little bit faster (on the new turf),” junior receiver CT Thomas said. “That’s why we scored a lot today. It just felt good. That’s a privilege.

“... One thing I saw was the O-line helping the young quarterback out. They’re giving him a little more time to find us, and then we’re just trying to help the quarterback out as well, just getting to our depth and making sure we’re in the right place at the right time to help him.”

Extra reps during player-run practices over the summer appear to be paying off for the Broncos on those “money” downs just five practices into fall camp.

“Our offense, we put in a lot of good, hard work,” redshirt junior tight end John Bates said. “I know that even when coaches weren’t here during our PRPs, everyone had that urgency to get things done. We knew what we had to do, especially with going a little bit more up-tempo.”

FSU ticket update

Boise State’s season opener against Florida State is going to sound like a sellout to the Broncos, even if TIAA Bank Field isn’t packed to capacity.

More than 44,000 tickets have been sold for the 5 p.m. MT showdown Aug. 31 on ESPN, according to Gary Smits of Jacksonville.com.

That’s more than 7,000 beyond the current capacity at Albertsons Stadium of 36,387.

A spokesman for Florida State told the Idaho Statesman that a significant increase in ticket sales the week of the game, as well as large walk-up sales, are expected. Capacity for the game will be around 60,000, the FSU spokesman said.

Florida State is scheduled to play in Boise on Sept. 19, 2020. There is a $1 million penalty if either team backs out before the completion of the series, and FSU would be dinged $2 million if it cancels within 12 months of the scheduled return game.

Broncos add transfer

Newcomer Ozziah Williams was added to the Broncos’ roster Tuesday night, and he participated in Wednesday’s practice.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound junior cornerback is a transfer from Western Michigan. Williams, who played at Wharton High in Tampa, Florida, enrolled at Western Michigan this past spring before deciding to transfer.

He previously played two seasons at Fresno (California) City College, totaling 40 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions in 18 games.

It is unclear whether Williams will be eligible to play this season.