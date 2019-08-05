Take a gander at the Boise State football team’s brand-new alternate uniform combo

The Boise State football team unveiled new all-black uniforms on Monday, including this matte black helmet with a chrome blue horse head logo. Boise State Athletics

The Broncos are back in black.

For the first time since 2015, the Boise State football team will don all-black uniforms when it lines up against Air Force for a black out on Friday, Sept. 20, at Albertsons Stadium.

But the uniforms themselves won’t be a blast from the past. The team unveiled a fresh set of all-black threads on Monday.

The alternate uniform design was a collaboration with Nike that began in the summer of 2017. The jersey retains the current theme of two stripes on the shoulder — representing speed and power — and the collar remains blue with the words “blue collar” printed inside along the neck line. The stripes and lettering are a reflective dark gray, and the jersey numbers are outlined in blue.

The matte black helmet that accompanies the look went through a new dipping process that involved a chrome blue horse-head logo on the side, which is now a permanent part of the helmet instead of a decal sticker. The helmet features a blue chrome face mask that matches the blue outline on the numbers, the blue collar and the black and blue Nike game cleats.

The Broncos have worn all-black uniforms on five occasions, starting with an Oct. 20, 2012, game against UNLV. They also sported the look against Nevada in 2013, San Diego State in 2014 and BYU and New Mexico in 2015.

Fans can purchase replica versions of the new black jerseys at the BroncoShop or online at BroncoShop.com.

Earlier this summer, the Idaho Statesman conducted a series of polls to determine which Boise State uniform combination was most loved by fans. The all-blue look received 44 percent of the votes, while the Fiesta Bowl combo received 37 percent and the old all-black combo 19 percent.

This story will be updated throughout the day from fall camp, including video of the new uniforms.