Harsin challenges Boise State’s newcomers after opening practice fails to meet standard

The Boise State Broncos hit the weight room on the first day of fall camp.

Bryan Harsin felt “really good” about the Boise State football team’s first veteran practice of fall camp Friday morning.

The same couldn’t be said of the afternoon session with the Broncos’ newcomers.

“I think this practice was really hard for them. And it’s really not that hard,” Harsin said. “Part of that I think a little bit is that anxiety of being unprepared. Part of that is the anxiety of not knowing every single thing that’s about to happen, but the reality of it is, what we do, it’s not that complicated. You have a certain tempo that you play at. You go hard, you finish and you do those type of things.

“I just felt like today, I think they’re out there trying. But I think they got very fatigued fast, and I think that got to them. Practice dipped quite a bit, and that was not where it needs to be. That’s not the standard.”

While he wasn’t pleased with the group’s lackluster first practice, Harsin emphasized there is plenty of talent across the board. But the newcomers will need to adopt better practice habits quickly or get left behind once the team dons full pads starting Wednesday.

“Football is more than just talent. Football is the work and the discipline and the toughness and coming out here and pushing through some things like that,” Harsin said. “I don’t think today we did a great job of that, and that was addressed.

“... If they stand out here and they just want to be cool, then they’re going to get their reps for the next three practices. Then they’ll be on scout team and they won’t get any reps moving forward, and that’s not what we want. We want these guys to contribute somehow.”