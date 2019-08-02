Boise State’s Moa, Pierce reveal the details behind last year’s season-ending injuries

Boise State DT David Moa: ‘It feels good to be back’ Boise State redshirt senior defensive tackle David Moa reveals he tore his Achilles tendon last season and had surgery in January. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State redshirt senior defensive tackle David Moa reveals he tore his Achilles tendon last season and had surgery in January.

Redshirt senior defensive tackle David Moa and redshirt junior safety DeAndre Pierce acted like exuberant rookies on the first day of the Boise State football team’s fall camp Friday morning.

Both veterans have good reason to be grateful after recovering from extensive injuries last season.

Moa had surgery in January to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon he sustained during player conditioning last July while running up the steep, sandy hill at Camel’s Back Park. After missing the first two games of the 2018 season, Moa was cleared to play against Oklahoma State, but ended up reinjuring his Achilles just 12 plays into the game.

“Going into Oklahoma State, it felt pretty good, the best it’s been since I got injured,” Moa said. “Part of me just wanted to be out there with our guys, too, especially a big game like that. So I might have rushed it a little bit, but we’re here now, got everything settled and the first day of practice today felt good.”

Pierce revealed Thursday that the spleen laceration he sustained at Wyoming last season was the result of sickle cell trait, which is an inherited blood disorder. He will have to monitor the condition throughout his career, particularly when playing at high altitude.

“When we played at that high of an altitude — at 7,200 feet — my blood thins out,” Pierce said. “So my spleen was losing oxygen, and over the course of the game, it just got weaker and weaker, and then it just busted.”

Pierce participated in spring practices but said he was limited. He has since bulked up from 173 pounds last season to 185, and is lifting more weight than he did before he sustained the injury.

“I couldn’t do anything for three months,” Pierce said. “October 1st to January 15th, I was just sitting on my butt. I couldn’t do a push-up. I couldn’t jog. I couldn’t do sit-ups. I couldn’t do anything.

“... Everything being 100 percent and not holding anything back, it’s been great to go out there, especially now that it’s for real. We’re about to start the season.”