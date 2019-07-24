Boise State QB Chase Cord will compete for starting job despite early limitations

Boise State quarterback Chase Cord had eight carries for 109 yards and a TD last season. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State football team’s most experienced quarterback will be eased into action during fall camp, coach Bryan Harsin said Wednesday at Mountain West football media days.

Sophomore Chase Cord, who was the backup last year until he tore an anterior cruciate ligament in an October practice, should be fully cleared before fall camp begins Aug. 2, Harsin said.

“I don’t think that’s going to limit him from his ability to compete, barring any setbacks,” Harsin said.

Cord has been working out this summer but stepping into football practice is different, Harsin said, and needs to be done gradually.

“As simple as it sounds, he hasn’t even wore a helmet,” Harsin said. “He didn’t get a chance to do that in spring ball. He’s done a really good job. He’s not going to be 100 percent right as we start, and we’re not going to treat him like he’s 100 percent. We’re going to progress him as we go into fall camp.”

Cord will compete with senior Jaylon Henderson, redshirt freshman Riley Smith and true freshmen Hank Bachmeier and Kaiden Bennett for the starting job.

Cord was 6-for-9 for 67 yards with a touchdown and an interception last season. He also rushed eight times for 109 yards and a TD.

Henderson, who joined the team last year as a junior college transfer, was the primary quarterback with the No. 1 offense in the Spring Game. Bachmeier also got some snaps with the first team.

Henderson was 9-for-13 for 187 yards and a touchdown in the Spring Game.

