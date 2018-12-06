Mt. San Antonio College tight end Austin Griffin (21) makes a catch during practice.
Mt. San Antonio College tight end Austin Griffin (21) makes a catch during practice. 247Sports.com
Mt. San Antonio College tight end Austin Griffin (21) makes a catch during practice. 247Sports.com

Boise State Football

Boise State football gets commit from No. 1-ranked JC tight end; Rypien gets all-star nod

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

December 06, 2018 06:26 PM

As the early signing period draws near, the Boise State football team picked up a big commitment in the No. 1-ranked junior college tight end by 247Sports.com.

Austin Griffin, a 6-foot-7, 240-pounder from Mount San Antonio (Calif.) College, verbally committed to Boise State’s 2019 recruiting class Thursday evening. Griffin committed to Louisville this summer, but decommitted from the Cardinals on Nov. 1. He will have three years of eligibility to play two.

Griffin attended high school in St. George, Utah, graduating in 2013. He played rugby on club teams and worked full time before deciding to play football last year. He had 13 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown this season in six games as a sophomore. According to 247Sports, he also had offers from FAU and Fresno State, among others. Prospects can begin to sign Dec. 19.

RYPIEN COMMITS TO SHRINE GAME: Boise State senior quarterback Brett Rypien will play in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 19 in Tampa. He is the nation’s active leading passer with 13,581 career yards. Center Marcus Henry (2016) was the last Bronco to play in the game. Three other Boise State quarterbacks — Jim McMillan (1974), Bart Hendricks (2000), and Ryan Dinwiddie (2003) — were invited previously.

BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2019 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS

QB Hank Bachmeier, 6-3, 190, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High

STUD/LB Casey Kline, 6-5, 215, Brawley (Calif.) Union High

OL Jacob Golden, 6-6, 280, Peoria (Ariz.) High

RB Keegan Duncan, 6-3, 215, Declo High

OL Ben Dooley, 6-5, 279, Fallon (Nev.) Churchill County High

RB George Holani, 6-0, 195, St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, Calif.)

QB Kaiden Bennett, 6-0, 175, Folsom (Calif.) High

WR Khyheem Waleed, 6-3, 190, Casteel High (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

DE Michael Callahan, 6-4, 245, Yorba Linda (Calif.) High

DE Isaiah Bagnah, 6-5, 245, Lethbridge (Alberta) Collegiate Institute

TE Austin Griffin, 6-7, 240, Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) College

  Comments  