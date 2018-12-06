Boise State football gets commit from No. 1-ranked JC tight end; Rypien gets all-star nod

As the early signing period draws near, the Boise State football team picked up a big commitment in the No. 1-ranked junior college tight end by 247Sports.com.
Austin Griffin, a 6-foot-7, 240-pounder from Mount San Antonio (Calif.) College, verbally committed to Boise State’s 2019 recruiting class Thursday evening. Griffin committed to Louisville this summer, but decommitted from the Cardinals on Nov. 1. He will have three years of eligibility to play two.
Griffin attended high school in St. George, Utah, graduating in 2013. He played rugby on club teams and worked full time before deciding to play football last year. He had 13 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown this season in six games as a sophomore. According to 247Sports, he also had offers from FAU and Fresno State, among others. Prospects can begin to sign Dec. 19.
RYPIEN COMMITS TO SHRINE GAME: Boise State senior quarterback Brett Rypien will play in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 19 in Tampa. He is the nation’s active leading passer with 13,581 career yards. Center Marcus Henry (2016) was the last Bronco to play in the game. Three other Boise State quarterbacks — Jim McMillan (1974), Bart Hendricks (2000), and Ryan Dinwiddie (2003) — were invited previously.
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2019 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS
QB Hank Bachmeier, 6-3, 190, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High
STUD/LB Casey Kline, 6-5, 215, Brawley (Calif.) Union High
OL Jacob Golden, 6-6, 280, Peoria (Ariz.) High
RB Keegan Duncan, 6-3, 215, Declo High
OL Ben Dooley, 6-5, 279, Fallon (Nev.) Churchill County High
RB George Holani, 6-0, 195, St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, Calif.)
QB Kaiden Bennett, 6-0, 175, Folsom (Calif.) High
WR Khyheem Waleed, 6-3, 190, Casteel High (Queen Creek, Ariz.)
DE Michael Callahan, 6-4, 245, Yorba Linda (Calif.) High
DE Isaiah Bagnah, 6-5, 245, Lethbridge (Alberta) Collegiate Institute
TE Austin Griffin, 6-7, 240, Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) College
