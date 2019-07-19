Four months after bar fight, former Boise State star makes deal to get charges dropped

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford, left, tackles Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith on Oct. 21, 2018, in Landover, Md. AP

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford has agreed to take an anger management assessment as part of a pre-trial diversion program, ESPN reported on Thursday.

In exchange for completing the program, the former Boise State standout will have his misdemeanor charge of unlawful assembly dropped.

“According to terms of the program, Crawford will attend counseling, complete a life class titled ‘Choices, Chances, Changes,’ and be under supervised probation for the next six months,” the ESPN story said. “An anger management assessment and follow-up will be scheduled at the end of that time period.”

On March 15, TMZ obtained video of Crawford fighting security inside the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach, Florida. Witnesses also said Crawford continued to fight responding officers outside the bar.

Crawford, who was charged on March 27 and pleaded not guilty on April 12, could still be fined or suspended by the NFL based on its personal conduct policy.

The Cowboys are scheduled to begin training camp on July 27 in Oxnard, California.

Crawford, 29, played two seasons at Boise State, totaling 13.5 sacks from 2010-11. He was then drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played in and started 15 games for the Cowboys last season, recording 5.5 sacks and 34 total tackles. He also was a team captain.