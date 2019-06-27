Even with big unknowns, do preseason magazines see Boise State football back on top?

Boise State OL John Molchon on chemistry, Jake Stetz Boise State senior guard John Molchon talks about the offensive line’s chemistry, new scholarship lineman Jake Stetz and looking to Florida State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State senior guard John Molchon talks about the offensive line’s chemistry, new scholarship lineman Jake Stetz and looking to Florida State.

Boise State football begins the 2019 season in a little more than two months when the Broncos face Florida State in Jacksonville, and surprise, surprise — they’re expected to be good once again.

Only four times in the last 20 seasons have the Broncos not won at least 10 games, so it isn’t a major leap to assume they’ll be among the Mountain West favorites. But having lost their quarterback, running back and top two receivers, that status still speaks highly about the talent level at Boise State.

The annual preseason college football magazines are on newsstands now, and all are pretty bullish on the Broncos. We take a look at what they’re saying about the team in the 2019 campaign.

ATHLON

▪ Predicts a record of 11-2 overall and 7-1 in Mountain West play.

▪ Ranks the Broncos’ wide receivers, offensive line and defensive line as No. 1 in the MW.

▪ Projects Boise State vs. Stanford in the Las Vegas Bowl.

▪ The magazine had some high praise for two of the Broncos’ juniors — it has offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland a third-team All-American and STUD end Curtis Weaver a fourth-team All-American. Cleveland was first-team All-MW last season, while Weaver’s 20.5 sacks in two seasons already rank tied for sixth in school history.

LINDY’S

▪ Coach Bryan Harsin ranked No. 2 among its “hottest Group of Five coaches,” with Lindy’s saying it is a matter of time before he finds a Power Five job that fits him.

▪ True freshman Hank Bachmeier is mentioned among the 10 freshman quarterbacks to watch, adding “he’d be in position to post the best numbers of any true freshman in the country” should he win the starting job.

▪ Ranks the Broncos as the No. 27 overall team in the country.

▪ Cleveland rated as the No. 8 offensive tackle, and he anchors what the magazine ranks as the No. 10 offensive line in the country.

STREET & SMITH

▪ Projects the Broncos to win the Mountain West and face UCLA in the Las Vegas Bowl.

▪ Named Cleveland, Weaver and senior guard John Molchon to its All-Mountain West team.

▪ Ranks Weaver as the No. 1 NFL prospect in the Mountain West.

PHIL STEELE

▪ Ranks the Broncos as his No. 36 overall team.

▪ Projects Boise State to face USC in the Las Vegas Bowl.

▪ Six first-team All-MW players — Cleveland, Molchon, Weaver, wide receiver John Hightower, defensive tackle David Moa and guard Eric Quevedo.

▪ Cleveland ranked as the No. 11 draft-eligible offensive tackle and Weaver the No. 15 defensive end; has Cleveland as a fourth-team All-American.

▪ Rates Boise State’s defensive line No. 23 in the nation, its offensive line 37th, special teams 40th and wide receivers 49th.