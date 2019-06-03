Want to buy a piece of Boise State’s famous blue turf? Now you can. Here’s how.

Get a view from the blue turf as “your Boise State Broncos” take the field With fireworks and celebration, Boise State football team takes the field in front of a home crowd. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With fireworks and celebration, Boise State football team takes the field in front of a home crowd.

Boise State had said in previous weeks that fans would not be able to buy a piece of the newly-replaced blue turf at Albertsons Stadium.

Well, it turns out you now can.

The school announced Monday that fans can buy a 1-square-foot section of the most recent edition of the turf at the public unveiling Wednesday. The event at Albertsons Stadium on the sixth edition of the Blue is open to BAA members at 5 p.m. and the general public at 6 p.m. It is set to conclude at 8 p.m.

At the event, 500 pieces will be for sale at $39.95 apiece. Per Boise State, if sales go well, there could be future opportunities to buy more.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We’re excited to be able to do this,” athletic director Curt Apsey said in a statement. “We didn’t initially think it was going to be possible, but our operations crew was able to save some rolls, get them cut and prepare them for sale.”