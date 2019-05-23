Famous Idaho Potato Bowl moves to an unusual date for this football season

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out. Central Michigan and Wyoming played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Before kickoff, the Idaho Statesman met with fans from both teams and picked their brains about Idaho. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Central Michigan and Wyoming played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Before kickoff, the Idaho Statesman met with fans from both teams and picked their brains about Idaho.

The next Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be played in 2020 because of a scheduling quirk that will drag this year’s college football bowl schedule well into January.

The game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Albertsons Stadium, ESPN announced Thursday. The game will air on ESPN and is the only bowl game on ESPN’s schedule that day.

Boise’s bowl game often is played before Christmas but this will be the second time that it is played in January. The game at the end of the 2003 season also was played on Jan. 3 (Georgia Tech-Tulsa). This is the first time since 2009 that the game has been given a post-Christmas date.

The college football regular season doesn’t end until Dec. 7 this year, which pushed back the start of bowl season to Dec. 20. Five bowls are scheduled for Jan. 2-6.

The 23rd annual Potato Bowl is slated to receive teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences. The game is one of 15 owned and operated by ESPN Events.

“This will be the third year in a row the game will be played on a Friday, which is always a benefit for our local fans and fans of the teams we host,” Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Executive Director Kevin McDonald said in a press release.

Here is the full ESPN bowl schedule.