Former Boise State football players thriving as coaches across the country

The Boise State football has churned out a ton of wins in its history, and the recent successes have helped make players want to continue to be involved in the sport after their playing days.

Former Broncos are on coaching staffs across the Football Bowl Subdivision, NFL and even CFL. Check out the list below, as of May 31, 2019.

BOISE STATE

BRYAN HARSIN

Head coach

Played: QB (1995-99)

Has compiled a 52-15 record in five seasons at Boise State. Also spent 2013 as Arkansas State’s head coach, going 7-5. Spent prior two years as Texas co-offensive coordinator.

GABE FRANKLIN

Safeties

Played: CB (2001-04)

Entering his fourth season at his alma mater, he coached defensive backs at UTEP for five previous seasons.





LEE MARKS

Running backs

Played: RB (2002-05)

A strong recruiter, he’s entering his fifth season as a position coach after spending 2013 at Arkansas State and 2014 at Boise State as an assistant strength coach. Also coached running backs at NAIA Sioux Falls and FCS South Dakota State.

OTHER FBS SCHOOLS

GERALD ALEXANDER

Defensive backs, Cal

Played: S (2002-06)

After playing in the NFL with five teams, he entered coaching in 2013 as a graduate assistant under Harsin at Arkansas State. Since, he’s spent one season each at Washington, Indiana State and Montana State before former BSU DC and new Cal head coach Justin Wilcox hired him in January 2017.





ANDY AVALOS

Defensive coordinator, Oregon

Played: LB (2001-04)

He was Boise State’s defensive coordinator for three seasons, from 2016 to 2018 and established himself as one of the top young defensive minds, leaving for Oregon in March. Coached the defensive line at Boise State in 2012 and 2013 before coaching linebackers in 2014 and 2015.

JULIUS BROWN

Cornerbacks, Texas Tech

Played: CB (1999-2003)

After being let go by Harsin after two seasons as the Broncos’ secondary coach, he joined the Utah State in 2016 and helped the team to the No. 11 pass defense in the nation. In December, he followed coach Matt Wells to Texas Tech. He served in a support role at BSU from 2006-11 before one-year stops at Troy and Arkansas State.

ANDREW BROWNING

Defensive line, Cal

Played: DL (2002-06)

He coached UTEP’s defensive line from 2013-17, then was a quality control coach at Cal under former Boise State DC Justin Wilcox in 2018. He was promoted in January. After serving as a QC coach and grad assistant at BSU from 2010-12, he was hired by former BSU assistant Sean Kugler at UTEP.

JEFF COPP

Co-DC/linebackers, FIU

Played: DL (1998-2000)

A former All-Big West defensive lineman, Copp was hired as safeties coach at FIU in 2017 and was promoted to co-DC in March. He also has coached at UC Davis, Northern Arizona and Utah State.

BUSH HAMDAN

OC/quarterbacks, Washington

Played: QB (2004-08)

Kellen Moore’s backup his final two seasons with the Broncos, Hamdan spent 2017 as the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach before former coach Chris Petersen brought him back as OC. He also has coached at Florida, Arkansas State, Sacramento State and Davidson.

SCOTT HUFF

Offensive line, Washington

Played: C (1998-2002)

After 11 seasons on the Boise State staff, left for Washington, where he is now in his third season. At BSU, he also coached tight ends (2006, 2012-13) and special teams (2012-13). He was also the co-offensive coordinator in 2016.

PETE KWIATKOWSKI

Co-DC, Washington

Played: DL (1984-87)

The former All-American in the Big Sky days has done an outstanding job on Montlake, helping the Huskies to lead the Pac-12 in total defense and scoring defense each of the last four seasons. He was sole DC his first three seasons, but has shared the co-DC title with ex-Boise State assistant Jimmy Lake the last two. He was a BSU assistant from 1988-96 and 2006-13.

DANNY LANGSDORF

Quarterbacks, Fresno State

Played: QB (1991-93)

He spent three seasons as OC at Nebraska under head coach Mike Riley, whom he worked with at Oregon State from 2005-13. Also was an offensive analyst for Oregon in 2018. He coached in the CFL and with the Saints and Giants in the NFL.

KIRBY MOORE

Receivers, Fresno State

Played: WR (2009-13)

Moore earned his first assistant job when he was hired by the Bulldogs in December 2016 after two seasons as a graduate assistant at Washington. He was the College of Idaho’s receivers coach in 2014.

MIKE SANFORD

Offensive coordinator, Utah State

Played: QB (2000-04)

BSU’s offensive coordinator in 2014, he left for the same position at Notre Dame before being hired by Western Kentucky as head coach. He went 9-16 before being fired after the 2018 season. He was hired in Logan soon after. Prior to returning to BSU, he spent three seasons at Stanford. Regarded as a top young offensive mind, he was the youngest FBS head coach when he was hired at WKU.

MARCEL YATES

DC/safeties, Arizona

Played: DB (1996-99)

A BSU assistant from 2003-11, and the defensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 with a DC stint at Texas A&M in between, he has worked with ex-Texas A&M coach in Tucson the last three seasons. The Wildcats gave up 32.6 ppg in 2018, their best under Yates.

NFL

KLAYTON ADAMS

Assistant offensive line, Indianapolis Colts

Played: C (2003-04)

Adams spent the last six seasons at Colorado, and briefly was named Wyoming’s offensive line coach before ex-BSU assistant Chris Strausser hired him to be his assistant with the Colts. He coached CU’s running backs and tight ends in his first three seasons after two seasons at San Jose State coaching tight ends. He was a student assistant at BSU in 2005 and a graduate assistant in 2006.

KELLEN MOORE

Offensive coordinator, Dallas Cowboys

Played: QB (2008-11)

Moore, one of the best quarterbacks in FBS history, was 50-3 as a starter and still ranks sixth all-time in yards and second in touchdown passes. He spent six seasons in the NFL, appearing in three games for Dallas in 2015. He retired after the 2017 season and spent 2018 as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator earlier this year.

CFL

RYAN DINWIDDIE

Quarterbacks, Calgary

Played: QB (1999-2003)

Following a five-year career playing in the CFL, Dinwiddie was hired as a quality control coach by former BSU coach Dan Hawkins in Montreal in 2013 and remained there as a full-time assistant after Hawkins was fired. He was hired by Calgary in December 2015 and has helped the team to a 41-11-2 record. QB Bo Levi Mitchell has twice won the CFL’s MVP honors under Dinwiddie. Ex-Boise State QB Montell Cozart also plays for the Stampeders.