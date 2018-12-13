Another former Boise State football assistant lands a head coaching job

Former Boise State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz was named the football head coach at Appalachian State on Thursday.
Drinkwitz was the Broncos’ tight ends coach in 2014 and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2015. He spent the past three years as the offensive coordinator at North Carolina State, where he coached former Boise State quarterback Ryan Finley.
Drinkwitz replaces Scott Satterfield, who took the top job at Louisville.
Appalachian State is 10-2 and the Sun Belt Conference champion. The Mountaineers have won at least nine games each of the past four seasons and three straight conference titles.
“My family and I are excited to embrace and build upon the proud tradition of Appalachian State football,” Drinkwitz said in a press release. “... This is a special time for App Nation, and we will work tirelessly to uphold the championship tradition.”
Drinkwitz came to Boise State with coach Bryan Harsin in 2014 from Arkansas State. He got his first full-time college coaching job in 2012 and has risen quickly through the ranks.
Under Drinkwitz in 2015, the Broncos finished 15th nationally in scoring (39.1 points per game) and total offense (501.3 yards per game) while playing most of the season with then-true freshman quarterback Brett Rypien.
Drinkwitz makes it seven former Boise State assistant coaches who are running FBS or FCS programs. Mike Sanford, who was Boise State’s offensive coordinator in 2014, was fired earlier this year after two seasons as head coach at Western Kentucky.
Former Boise State assistants as head coaches
Boise State: Bryan Harsin (former offensive coordinator)
Washington: Chris Petersen (former offensive coordinator/head coach)
California: Justin Wilcox (former defensive coordinator)
Oregon State: Jonathan Smith (former quarterbacks coach)
Appalachian State: Eliah Drinkwitz (former offensive coordinator)
Montana State: Jeff Choate (former special teams coordinator)
UC Davis: Dan Hawkins (former special teams coordinator/head coach)
Note: Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter is the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.
