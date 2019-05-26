For third year in a row, Boise State’s Ostrander advances to nationals in two events

BSU hosts surprise celebration for Allie Ostrander after repeating NCAA championship Boise State’s Allie Ostrander claimed the national champion in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase for the second time last week. The University hosts a surprise celebration for Ostrander on Monday and awards her a hammer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State’s Allie Ostrander claimed the national champion in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase for the second time last week. The University hosts a surprise celebration for Ostrander on Monday and awards her a hammer.

Allie Ostrander watched BYU’s Erica Birk run a nation-leading time in the first heat of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase on Friday at the NCAA West Preliminary at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California.

The Boise State redshirt junior didn’t let Birk’s mark stand for long.

Ostrander won the second heat of the national quarterfinal in 9 minutes, 40.05 seconds, reestablishing herself as the country’s fastest in the event and positioning herself for a run at a third consecutive national title. On Saturday night, Ostrander qualified in a second event with the meet’s best time in the 5,000 (15.30.94).

“It was great to get through the first round and advance to nationals,” Ostrander said in a news release. “Advancing through these races always brings out great performances. It was always the plan to run that race, and it’s great to look forward to the next round.”

Ostrander was one of three Boise State runners to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships over the weekend. She’ll be joined by teammates Alexis Fuller and Kristie Schoffield at the national meet June 6-9 in Austin, Texas.

Schoffield punched her ticket to nationals with a personal best in the 800 by more than 1 second. The sophomore finished second in her heat Friday and ran the second-fastest time of the entire field in 2:02.65. Her time was only 27-hundreths of a second off the school record.

Fuller ran the fifth-fastest time in the region in the 1,500 to snag one of five automatic bids from her heat. She bettered her school record with a time of 4:11.18 to finish fourth in the first heat.

Notes: Boise High graduate Emily Hamlin, who is now a senior at Washington, qualified for nationals in the 3,000 steeplechase with the eighth fastest time (9:53.11) at the NCAA West Preliminary. ... Highland High (Pocatello) product Dallin Farnsworth advanced to nationals with his 10th-place finish (29:01.08) for BYU in the men’s 10,000.

NNU CROWNS TWO ALL-AMERICANS

Northwest Nazarene seniors Jake Knight and Ellie Logan each earned All-American honors at the NCAA Division II National Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Kingsville, Texas.

Knight finished fifth in the men’s discus with a throw of 181 feet, 11 inches. The Rocky Mountain High grad then took 17th (56-5.25) in the shot put on Saturday.

Logan came one place short of a national championship, taking second in the women’s javelin with a throw of 165-2. Missouri Southern’s Morgan Ash won the event on her final toss with a mark of 168-8.

C OF I RUNNER BECOMES ALL-AMERICAN

College of Idaho junior Molly Vitale-Sullivan collected her eighth career All-American honor with a fourth-place showing in the 10,000 meters (37:13.14) at the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships inside Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama.