Settled in at his fifth Boise State football position, Mountain View grad gets scholarship

Most football players say they will play wherever it takes to help the team win. Few exemplify that more than Boise State redshirt senior Garrett Collingham.

Collingham has settled in at tight end, but earlier in his career the walk-on played quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker and even moonlighted as a punter. His efforts and patience were rewarded Tuesday when coach Bryan Harsin announced Collingham is being placed on scholarship.

“Excellent student, high character, disciplined, tough, hard worker & Bleeds Blue!” Harsin tweeted.

Congratulations Garrett! Excellent student, high character, disciplined, tough, hard worker & Bleeds Blue! In our program & in real life Hard Work does not go unnoticed! #BleedBlue #BroncoWay pic.twitter.com/e1KGCUAvTj — Bryan Harsin (@CoachHarsin) May 28, 2019

Collingham, a Mountain View High graduate, had five receptions for 58 yards last season with a touchdown in his first full year playing tight end. He also had a rushing touchdown Oct. 19 against Colorado State. He also has been a key presence on special teams in all three seasons he has played.

“It was a dream come true, to be honest, always dreamed of it growing up, watching over there in the stands, (thinking) ‘I want to score on the Blue,’” Collingham said.

Limited in the spring because of offseason surgery, Collingham will be an important part of the tight end rotation. Only junior John Bates has more catches in his career than the five Collingham had in 2018.