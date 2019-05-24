Want to get your feet on Boise State’s new Blue? You will have a few chances soon

Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging.

The sixth edition of the famed blue turf at Albertsons Stadium is nearly complete, and Boise State fans will get a chance to see it up close in the next few weeks.

The school will host the “Unveil The Blue” open house Wednesday, June 5. BAA members and season-ticket holders can walk on the new turf at Albertsons Stadium at 5 p.m., and it’s open to the general public at 6 p.m.

The event is free, and runs until 8 p.m. Fans are asked to enter through the hall of fame in the southwest corner of the stadium. Coach Bryan Harsin, players, the spirit squad and mascots will be on hand as well.

Also, the Broncos will host their women’s clinic on June 6, high school elite camp June 8-9, their youth camp June 10-12 and high school team camp June 13-16. Registration for most of those camps are available at www.boisestatefootballcamp.com. Director of program development Taylor Tharp visited our 208 Podcast to talk those camps, plus plenty of other topics.

Jay and Dave also recapped a busy week in state tournament action, Kellen Moore’s early impressions in Dallas, some preseason accolades for Boise State football, bowl game dates are set, Garth Brooks, Game Of Thrones and more.

Listen to this week’s podcast episode above. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.

Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.