Injury bug hits Boise State defense again as senior tears ACL in practice

Boise State senior STUD end Sam Whitney tore his ACL in practice Monday, coach Bryan Harsin said.
Whitney has played in 23 games for the Broncos, with 38 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in his career. He was often regarded as the best run-stopper at his position. He played in 11 games last season and started five games in 2017 before his season ended because of a torn patellar tendon in his knee.
The Broncos’ STUD spot is very thin this spring with Whitney out, plus freshman Casey Kline and redshirt freshman Demitri Washington currently out with injuries, too. The only two currently healthy are junior Curtis Weaver and redshirt freshman Dylan Herberg.
