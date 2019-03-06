Everyone wants to know who will throw for Boise State, but just as key is who will run

In February, Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin was not shy about admitting his team had “big question marks” at one key position.

It wasn’t quarterback — it was running back.

Sure, the Broncos have plenty to figure out when it comes to who their passer will be, but we also are talking about a team that has 10 straight seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher.

And any answer probably won’t come soon for Boise State, which opened spring practices Friday.

“They’re going to have to take all 15 practices to prove to us ... they can run downhill hard and play like the guys in the past who have played in order for us to be the type of running team we want to be,” Harsin said. “We haven’t run the ball still as effectively as we want to. ... We need to run the ball better.”

If not for Alexander Mattison’s masterful final month last season, the Broncos were on pace for one of their worst rushing seasons since moving up to the FBS level in 1996. They averaged 149.8 yards per game the first nine games, 207.5 ypg the last four.

Mattison is gone, opting to head to the NFL, and there’s plenty of unknowns in the wake of his departure. Sophomore Andrew Van Buren had 34 carries for 163 yards in 2018 as a true freshman, and junior Robert Mahone had 32 carries for 128 yards. Subtracting sacks, quarterback Brett Rypien’s 206 gross rushing yards were No. 2 on the team.

Perhaps in years past it was obvious who the next back would be, like when Mattison took over for Jeremy McNichols in 2017, but it’s not the case at the moment.

“None of those guys right now,” Harsin said. “We’re not at Mattison status at any point right now. Van Buren’s got to elevate his game. Rob Mahone has really done well in the weight room, has had a really great semester academically and feels like he’s on this path and very focused on what he wants to accomplish, so that excites me.”

Van Buren (6-0, 220 pounds) was a highly touted recruit, and like Mattison and McNichols played as a true freshman. He had all but 56 of his yards in September. Mahone did not travel to the First Responder Bowl for academic reasons, but he’s listed at 5-10, 216 pounds this spring, up 12 pounds from last season.

Harsin said redshirt freshman Danny Smith has progressed well, and the Broncos add freshman backs George Holani and Keegan Duncan to the mix this summer. Also, one can’t forget receivers John Hightower and Khalil Shakir, who rushed for 163 and 70 yards last season, respectively, and figure to be part of the attack this fall.

“Right now, it would be by committee. If I told you one of those guys was the guy, I’d be lying to you because I don’t know who it is,” Harsin said. “... They’re a great group, they want to be (one), they just haven’t done it yet.”