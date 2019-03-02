Rypien gets in plenty of work as rare ex-Boise State QB to take part in NFL combine

It was a rare opportunity for a Boise State quarterback, and Brett Rypien showed he was more than happy to have the chance.

Rypien is the third quarterback to come out of Boise State to take part in the NFL Scouting Combine. He did his on-field drills Saturday, but also was one of three passers to throw for receivers, running backs and tight ends in their drills.

Among those he threw to was former teammate Alexander Mattison, who ran routes with the running backs Friday.

On Saturday, Rypien ran the 40-yard dash in 4.91 seconds, which is tied for third-slowest, but then again, no one has confused Rypien with a runner (though his 206 gross rushing yards were No. 2 for the Broncos last season). He had a solid vertical leap of 33 inches, which tied for sixth out of 15, and a broad jump of 116 inches, tying for fourth out of 14.

Rypien is trying to do what the two previous Broncos at the combine couldn’t — get drafted. Jared Zabransky and Kellen Moore fell short, but Rypien is seen as a likely pick in April’s draft. He was one of three non-Power Five quarterbacks at the combine out of a total of 17 invited.

Also a likely pick is the quarterback Rypien competed with early in his career, Ryan Finley. After transferring to North Carolina State, Finley started three seasons for the Wolfpack. Finley (6-foot-4, 213 pounds) ran the 40 in 4.73 seconds at the combine. Opinions on how the quarterbacks fared was varied online, of course, and teams won’t tip their hands. But one account (@QBFilmRoom) had Finley and Rypien as the fifth- and sixth-most impressive at the combine, respectively.

Rypien and Mattison are expected to attend Boise State’s pro day April 2.