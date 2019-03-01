Mattison’s 40 time is not a great harbinger, but ex-Boise State star impresses elsewhere

Even if the 40-yard dash isn’t the be-all, end-all for the tests at the NFL Scouting Combine, there is no doubt Alexander Mattison will have his eye on Boise State’s pro day for another shot.
Mattison, a former Boise State running back, ran Friday in Indianapolis at the combine, and on a day when few at his position put up big numbers, his time was still subpar. Mattison’s best time of 4.67 seconds was 20th of 22 running backs who took part in the 40.
After he declared for the NFL Draft in late December, he told the Idaho Statesman his goal was to run around 4.5 seconds. Five running backs ran the 40 in slower than 4.65 seconds last year at the combine. None were drafted.
“He may not run a great time, but when you look at his film, he looks like a 4.4, 4.5 guy, what that tells me is he plays big … he has game speed,” NFL Network analyst Steve Smith said.
The Broncos’ pro day is April 2, and Mattison is expected to take part in most, if not all, events. On Friday, he fared better in the other portions outside the 40. He was tied for 10th with a 35-inch vertical, fourth in the broad jump with a 127-inch leap, eighth in the three-cone drill (7.13 seconds), tied for sixth in the 20-yard shuttle (4.29 seconds) and No. 1 of four who did the 60-yard shuttle (11.69 seconds).
Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien will take part in on-field drills in Indianapolis on Saturday.
