Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos leaving for job at Oregon

Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is leaving the Broncos to become the new defensive coordinator at Oregon, according to a source close to the Broncos’ program.
Avalos is a former Boise State linebacker and has been the defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. Avalos played at Boise State from 2001-04 and has been an assistant coach since 2012. He coached defensive linemen in 2012 and 2013, then the linebackers in 2014 and 2015 before being promoted to defensive coordinator upon Marcel Yates’ departure for Arizona.
At Oregon, he will replace Jim Leavitt, who “parted ways” with the school earlier this month.
Boise State begins spring practices Friday. The Broncos had a major shakeup on the defensive side of the ball during the offseason, with defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a leaving for USC and cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich going to Georgia Tech. Jeff Schmedding (Eastern Washington) was hired as outside linebackers coach, while Jalil Brown (Northern Arizona) was tabbed to coach cornerbacks. Spencer Danielson was moved from STUD ends/outside linebackers to defensive line.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
