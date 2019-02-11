Here’s what Boise State’s football assistant coaches will be paid in 2019

Boise State will seek Idaho State Board of Education approval for seven of its 10 football assistant coaches’ contracts this week when the Board gathers in Boise.
The approval is required for any coach whose maximum compensation is more than $200,000 annually. The only three coaches not up for approval are co-offensive coordinator Zak Hill, who had a two-year deal approved last year, and the two youngest coaches on the staff, Jalil Brown and Spencer Danielson.
When head coach Bryan Harsin’s newest contract update was approved in October, included was a stipulation that the assistant coach salary pool be “at least” $2.2 million. The staff is currently slated to make $2.27 million in 2019, roughly the same as last year ($2.275 million).
Harsin said in October that the pool for assistants needed to increase.
“The salary pool, no, it’s not where it needs to be because it’s been that way since 2014,” Harsin said. “We haven’t made any adjustment — if anything, we went down. ... In today’s world, with what some of these coordinators and what some of these coaches are making, there’s a market that’s different, and if you want to be able to compete there, you’ve got to have the ability to do that financially.”
Among the contracts in line for approval is a new two-year deal for defensive coordinator Andy Avalos that would pay him $350,000 annually through the 2020 season. He made $335,000 last season.
Kent Riddle, who will focus on tight ends this season after also coaching special teams the last five years, is entering the second year of his two-year deal, and the school is seeking an amendment to decrease pay from $290,000 to $250,000. Eric Kiesau, who earned a co-coordinator title in January with Hill, is set for a bump from $210,000 to $250,000. Running backs coach Lee Marks is in line for a $10,000 raise to $185,000 annually as he now will also be the co-special teams coordinator.
The Broncos saw a big shift on their defensive staff this offseason, hiring two new coaches in Brown and outside linebackers coach/co-special teams coordinator Jeff Schmedding. Brown is due to make $140,000 (predecessor Jeff Popovich made $200,000) and Spencer Danielson, moved from outside linebackers to defensive line, will see his salary double from $80,000 to $160,000. His predecessor, Chad Kauha’aha’a, had a $225,000 salary.
Besides Avalos’ additional potential bonuses of $46,250, the assistants can earn from $33,125 to $38,750 in incentives.
ANOTHER YEAR FOR APSEY: Also on the agenda, Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey is up for a one-year addition to his contract, which is currently set to end following the 2019-20 academic year. His original five-year contract was signed when he was hired in June 2015. The new deal, which would run through the 2020-21 academic year, will pay him the same salary ($360,000 annually with a maximum of $480,000).
HODGINS HONORED: Boise State junior guard Braydey Hodgins averaged 24.5 points and shot 58.6 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from 3-point range to garner Mountain West Player of the Week honors for the second time this season. Hodgins led the Broncos in scoring in road wins at UNLV and San Jose State, helping them take sole possession of first place in the conference standings. The Pasco, Wash., native opened the week with a career-high 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting in a 64-57 win over UNLV. Three days later, Hodgins made five 3-pointers and scored a game-leading 21 points with five assists in an 83-69 victory over San Jose State. Hodgins currently ranks 12th in the country with a 44.8 3-point field-goal percentage (47-for-105). Boise State (19-3, 10-1 MW) has a two-game homestand this week, beginning Wednesday against Fresno State (7 p.m.) and concluding Saturday against San Diego State (2 p.m.).
MORE ACCOLADES FOR REMME: For the third time this season, Boise State senior Shani Remme was recognized as the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Gymnast of the Week. Remme took home her 20th career all-around title with a score of 39.525 as the 10th-ranked Broncos won at Utah State. The winningest gymnast in Boise State history also shared vault (9.850) and beam (9.900) specialist honors for the week. Boise State’s next meet is against No. 20 BYU at 7 p.m. Friday in Provo, Utah.
2019 coach salaries
Boise State provided base salary information for all 10 football assistants in its documents provided to the State Board. Here is the breakdown:
Andy Avalos, defensive coordinator: $350,000 (two-year contract)
Zak Hill, co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks: $300,000 (entering second year of two-year contract)
Kent Riddle, tight ends/associate head coach: $250,000 (entering second year of two-year contract)
Brad Bedell, offensive line: $250,000
Eric Kiesau, co-offensive coordinator/receivers: $250,000
Gabe Franklin, safeties: $210,000
Lee Marks, running backs/co-special teams coordinator: $185,000
Jeff Schmedding, outside linebackers/co-special teams coordinator: $175,000
Spencer Danielson, defensive line: $160,000
Jalil Brown, cornerbacks: $140,000
Boise State’s salary pool for football assistants
Here’s how much the Boise State football program has spent on salaries for assistant coaches under coach Bryan Harsin. This total covers the nine full-time, on-field coaches from 2014 to 2017. A 10th assistant was added by the NCAA for the 2018 season.
2019: $2.13 million, $2.27 million including 10th assistant
2018: $2.195 million for nine assistants, $2.275 million including new 10th assistant
2017: $2.085 million for nine assistants
2016: $2.04 million
2015: $2.105 million
2014: $2.05 million
