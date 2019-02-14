Boise State baseball has coaches, players, but no place to play. It’s not a great look

Boise State announced in April 2017 it was dropping wrestling and would pursue adding a baseball program. The Broncos have hired a coaching staff, and have “The Dirty Dozen,” their first 12 players, on campus.
But as NCAA teams play their first games this week, meaning Boise State will debut its team in exactly a year, the Broncos still have no set home stadium for 2020.
On this week’s 208 Podcast, your hosts Dave Southorn and Jay Tust sit down with the Idaho Statesman’s Michael Katz to discuss the uncertainty around the stadium, what the future holds for the program, plus news on Idaho State football and Boise State basketball. And as always, detours into trivia, TV and more.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Listen to this week’s podcast episode above. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.
Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.
Comments