Boise State Football

Boise State baseball has coaches, players, but no place to play. It’s not a great look

By Dave Southorn

February 14, 2019 11:52 AM

‘This is a real baseball town’: Boise State’s Bob Kustra on creating a program

BSU President Bob Kustra speaks Nov. 17, 2017, about the decision to cut the school's wrestling program and establish a baseball team instead. "While I know there's many wrestling advocates out there, they can't compete with America's national pas
By
By

Boise State announced in April 2017 it was dropping wrestling and would pursue adding a baseball program. The Broncos have hired a coaching staff, and have “The Dirty Dozen,” their first 12 players, on campus.

But as NCAA teams play their first games this week, meaning Boise State will debut its team in exactly a year, the Broncos still have no set home stadium for 2020.

On this week’s 208 Podcast, your hosts Dave Southorn and Jay Tust sit down with the Idaho Statesman’s Michael Katz to discuss the uncertainty around the stadium, what the future holds for the program, plus news on Idaho State football and Boise State basketball. And as always, detours into trivia, TV and more.

Listen to this week’s podcast episode above. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.

Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.

Dave Southorn, the Idaho Statesman’s Boise State sports reporter, and KTVB sports director Jay Tust are the hosts of the weekly podcast “The 208: Sports. Stats. Stories.”

Dave Southorn

Dave Southorn is a 2004 graduate from the University of Colorado. He has covered Boise State athletics since 2005, and worked at the Idaho Statesman since 2013. He’s won multiple Idaho Press Club awards and once won a contest designing a play for the Seattle Seahawks.

