Court document: Boise State player punched club employee with ‘closed fist’

Boise State redshirting freshman Jaycson Bereal has been suspended indefinitely from the men’s basketball team, coach Leon Rice said Tuesday.
Bereal, 19, was arrested early Sunday morning by Boise Police and booked into the Ada County jail at 1:36 a.m. on misdemeanor charges of battery and loitering at a business that sells alcohol, according to the arrest records on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website.
“It’s really, really disappointing, because we have a lot of guys doing a lot of great things,” Rice said. “When you have an incident like that, it takes away from the guys that are always doing stuff right. That’s where it’s disappointing, and that’s my job is to clean that up and fix that.”
The Broncos (11-13, 6-5 MW) play Fresno State at Save Mart Center at 8:30 p.m. MT on Wednesday (CBS Sports Network, 670 AM) in Fresno, California. The Bulldogs (17-6, 8-3) are currently tied for second in the Mountain West standings with Utah State.
“The hard part about right now is we’re on the road and preparing for Fresno, and that’s a major, major distraction,” Rice said. “The administration’s really helping me with gathering the facts and doing all that, because I don’t want anything to take away focus from the team.”
According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by the Idaho Statesman, Bereal was at the Amsterdam Lounge in Boise when an employee of the 21-and-older bar overheard him say he had just graduated from high school. The employee asked to see Bereal’s identification, which he refused to provide. Bereal then began physically fighting the employee in an attempt to not be taken out of the club, the affidavit read.
“Outside of the club Bereal continuously kept coming up to the entrance of the club and at one point punched (the employee) in the face with a closed fist,” the affidavit read.
