Boise State football hires new assistant as Harsin shakes up roles, including special teams

The Boise State football team has filled its vacancy on the coaching staff, and with it, the Broncos’ coaching responsibilities have been shifted, too.
Jeff Schmedding, formerly the defensive coordinator at Eastern Washington, has been hired by Boise State as its co-special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Schmedding had been on the Eagles’ staff since 2004, serving as special teams coordinator from 2008-14 before taking over as defensive coordinator/safeties coach.
Kent Riddle is no longer the special teams coordinator, as Schmedding will share responsibilities with running backs coach Lee Marks. Riddle had served in the role since 2014, but the Broncos had a brutal year in the kicking game in 2018, including a blocked extra point in the Mountain West championship that would have given them the lead. They ultimately lost in overtime.
Spencer Danielson, who was coaching STUD ends, will now be the defensive line coach. The STUD ends often were used as outside linebackers, and in announcing Schmedding’s hire, the players that played STUD last season were listed as outside linebackers. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will coach the inside linebackers, similar to what he has done previously.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau is now the Broncos’ co-offensive coordinator with Zak Hill. Kiesau was hired in 2017 and has made a big impact, overseeing Cedrick Wilson’s excellent 2017 campaign, then helping a group with a ton of question marks last season turn into a strength.
BOISE STATE COACHING STAFF
Head coach: Bryan Harsin
Co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks: Zak Hill
Co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers: Eric Kiesau
Running backs/co-special teams coordinator: Lee Marks
Offensive line: Brad Bedell
Tight ends: Kent Riddle
Defensive coordinator/inside linebackers: Andy Avalos
Defensive line: Spencer Danielson
Outside linebackers/co-special teams coordinator: Jeff Schmedding
Cornerbacks: Jalil Brown
Safeties/nickels: Gabe Franklin
Comments