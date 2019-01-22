Boise State Football

Make it a record three former Boise State standouts in Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl

By Dave Southorn

January 22, 2019 01:54 PM

Former Boise State offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. was named to his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday after Saints tackle Terron Armstead opted out with an injury.

Leno, in his fifth season with the Chicago Bears, was a seventh-round pick in 2014. He is the fourth Bears offensive tackle named to the Pro Bowl since 1987. Leno was graded as the No. 18 tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

In December, Leno proposed to his girlfriend after the Bears beat the Packers.

With his addition to the NFC’s roster, Leno joins former Boise State Broncos in the Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence and Leighton Vander Esch in Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Orlando (ABC/ESPN).

The three Boise State players in the Pro Bowl is the most ever in one year. In school history, five players had been named to the Pro Bowl prior to this season — Lawrence, Jay Ajayi, Doug Martin, Ryan Clady and Quintin Mikell.

