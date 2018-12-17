Another Boise State football player has on-field proposal, this time in the NFL

Charles Leno Jr. didn’t score the game-winning points like Ian Johnson, but he did what Boise State does best — made a big play after the game was over.
Almost 12 years after Johnson proposed to his girlfriend following the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, Leno proposed following the Chicago Bears’ 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Leno, an offensive tackle, is in his fifth season with the Bears, and thought the perfect time to do it would be after a big win that clinched the NFC North.
“It was coming soon, but once I found out we could clinch this week, and I was like, ‘I have to speed things up. I have to speed up the process.’ I kind of planned it earlier in the week,” Leno said, per ESPN.
Leno said his now-fiancee, Jennifer Roth, was “shaking, she was crying,” afterward. Following a loss might not have felt like the right time, but after the win over a rival, it was perfect. Leno said “I knew we would win.”
““I’m very happy for Charles, I mean all, he planned it on pretty well and luckily everyone did their job today so that could go right and very excited for him and his fiancee,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said, according to WGN. “So congrats.”
Leno, a seventh-round pick in 2014, is in the second year of a four-year, $38 million contract. The Bears are in the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Oh, and Leno did not say exactly how the ring was kept or who might have held it — no media ventured to guess after he said it wasn’t in his sock and said it was in “a very safe place.”
