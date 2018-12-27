Bowl cancellation could cost Boise State tens of thousands of dollars

The cancellation of the First Responder Bowl on Wednesday in Dallas could cost the Boise State athletic department tens of thousands of dollars.

A Boise State spokesman said Wednesday that the school would refund any ticket purchases made through the school. Athletic Director Curt Apsey said the school had about 2,000 tickets out for the game against Boston College. Depending on how many of those were comps — for the players’ families, for instance — and how many were purchased (for $100 or $75), the bill could approach six figures.

Boise State, via the Mountain West, will receive its full allotment of bowl revenue from the First Responder Bowl, said Stuart Buchanan, the director of strategic communications for the Mountain West. However, the money Boise State generated through ticket sales was part of the school’s bowl proceeds. That money will be lost.

[Related: First Responder Bowl didn’t have a backup plan]

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The First Responder Bowl was canceled in the first quarter Wednesday because of persistent lightning and rain. Lightning and heavy rain continued into the night in the Dallas area, so restarting the game wouldn’t have been an option even many hours after the game was called. Thursday, however, was sunny and calm.

Boston College also announced it would refund its bowl ticket sales, plus provide a free ticket to another event.

The First Responder Bowl initially indicated it wouldn’t refund tickets purchased directly through game organizers but announced late Wednesday it also would offer refunds or free tickets to next year’s game (with two additional free tickets per order).

The crowd appeared to be about 8,000 to 10,000 fans for the game. At least half of them appeared to be wearing Boise State colors.