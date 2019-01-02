Boise State football loses another defensive assistant after just one season

For the second time in the last month, the Boise State football team is losing a defensive assistant after just one season on the staff.
Georgia Tech announced Wednesday it has hired Boise State cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich to coach the Yellow Jackets’ cornerbacks and “defensive special teams coordinator.” Popovich joined the Boise State staff Feb. 15, 2017.
Popovich worked with recently-hired Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins at FIU in 2010 when he coached defensive backs and Collins was defensive coordinator.
“I want to thank Coach Harsin and Mr. Apsey for giving me the opportunity to be part of the Boise State program,” Popobich said in a statement. “This is a place with a long tradition of success, but has even greater expectations for the future. The young men that come into this program leave as better people and football players, something Bronco Nation can be and should be proud of. Thank you to everyone for welcoming me and my family with open arms. This is a special place, a great staff and an outstanding football team. The future is bright for Boise State.”
Popovich saw senior cornerback Tyler Horton earn first-team All-Mountain West honors this past season, and sophomore Avery Williams earn honorable mention honors. He joined the staff after last year’s signing period, but helped land Temple (Texas) High cornerback Markel Reed last month.
Boise State lost defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a on Dec. 10 to a similar position at USC. He was hired Jan. 4, 2017. That position has yet to be filled.
It will be the second straight offseason the Broncos have needed to hire a cornerbacks and defensive line coach after Ashley Ambrose and Steve Caldwell left following the 2016 season.
