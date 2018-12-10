Boise State football to lose assistant coach to one of West’s top programs

Boise State football defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a will leave the Broncos after one season to join the rebuilt staff at college football power USC, a source told the Idaho Statesman on Monday. The deal hasn’t been finalized yet, the source said.
Kauha’aha’a joined the Boise State staff for the 2018 season, replacing Steve Caldwell. Caldwell went to Arkansas after four years on coach Bryan Harsin’s staff.
USC coach Clay Helton is making changes after spending much of the 2018 season under fire. He also has landed former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator. Helton didn’t retain defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze after the Trojans went 5-7 this season.
In Kauha’aha’a’s only season in Boise, the Broncos are tied for sixth in the nation with 39 sacks and rank 31st in rushing defense at 3.65 yards per carry.
He came to Boise State after three years at Oregon State, two at Wisconsin and two at Utah, so this will be a return to the Pac-12 for him. Kauha’aha’a was paid $225,000 for 2018, making him the fifth-highest-paid assistant on the staff.
Boise State plays Boston College in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 in Dallas.
