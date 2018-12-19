Live updates: Boise State football officially adds new Broncos in early signing period

The Boise State football team officially began signing players to its 2019 recruiting class Wednesday morning during the early signing period. Continue to check back for live updates and information.
Biographies are courtesy Boise State.
QB Hank Bachmeier, 6-2, 200, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High
Four-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…among pro-style quarterbacks nationally, rated No. 6 at his position by Rivals, No. 9 by 247Sports and No. 14 by ESPN…rated as the No. 29 overall prospect in California by ESPN, No. 31 by Rivals and No. 45 by 247Sports…four-year starter amassed more than 13,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing during his prep career…completed 797-of-1,182 passes for 13,150 yards (.675), 156 touchdowns and 30 interceptions…also rushed 317 times for 2,190 yards and 32 TDs…his career passing TDs are the most in the history of the CIF Southern Section, breaking the record previously held by JT Daniels of Mater Dei.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
STUD Isaiah Bagnah, 6-5, 245, Lethbridge (Alberta) Collegiate Institute
Three-star recruit according to ESPN and 247Sports…is the first Lethbridge Collegiate Institute player to sign with a Division I program since former Boise State offensive lineman Jon Gott in 2004…three-year varsity starter for LCI…named to All-Canada First Team and a South Alberta High School League All-Star as a junior in 2017…as a senior, named first-team All-Canada and first-team All-Provincial…also played basketball and track and field at LCI…named to the SAHSL Second Team in basketball in 2017-18.
QB Kaiden Bennett, 6-0, 175, Folsom (Calif.) High
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…dual-threat quarterback is rated No. 25 at his position nationally by 247Sports, and No. 31 by ESPN…one of the top 100 recruits in the state of California according to both ESPN (92) and Rivals (97)…two-year starter concluded his career with more than 8,500 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing. In his final prep campaign, completed 197-of-268 passes for 3,993 yards (.735), 60 TDs and just four interceptions en route to a second-straight state championship…rushed 62 times for 431 yards and 12 TDs…named Offensive Most Valuable Player in the SFL following the season…concluded his prep career with a record of 30-1 as the starter.
DL Michael Callahan, 6-4, 255, Yorba Linda (Calif.) High
Three-star prospect according to 247Sports…rated No. 28 on OCVarsity Hot 150 by Orange County Register…three-year letterwinner…averaged 4.3 tackles per game in his career, including 21 tackles-for-loss and 12 sacks…three-year scholar-athlete…two-year captain…recorded 49 tackles and four sacks as a sophomore…junior year recorded 49 tackles, including 8.5 for-loss, en route to All-CIF First Team Division 7, All-Crestview League First Team and third-team All-Orange County honors…also had 6.0 sacks, four hurries, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble…recorded 69 tackles, including 11.0 for-loss and two sacks as a senior…was also credited with seven quarterback hurries, ultimately earning Crestview League Lineman of the Year honors.
OL Ben Dooley, 6-5, 295, Fallon (Nev.) Churchill County High
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…rated No. 11 prospect in Nevada by ESPN and No. 12 by 247Sports…senior captain…Northern League Lineman of the Year playing both offense and defense…second-team all-state and first-team All-Northern League as a junior…also wrestled in high school, winning state championship as a junior and earning all-state honors…state runner-up wrestler as a sophomore.
RB Keegan Duncan, 6-3, 220, Declo High
Four-star prospect according to 247Sports…three-star prospect according to ESPN…top-rated recruit in the state of Idaho, per both ESPN and 247Sports…rated the No. 13 athlete in the country according to 247Sports…capped his prep career by winning back-to-back All-Idaho 2A Player of the Year honors and winning back-to-back state championships…was named Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018, and was the USA Today Idaho Offensive Player of the Year in 2017…Senior year, rushed for 2,041 yards…picked up 3,620 all-purpose yards and scored 51 total touchdowns…defensively, had 67 tackles…also a standout in track and field, won 2A state titles in the 200- (22.21) and 400-yard dash (48.7) as a junior.
OL Jacob Golden, 6-6, 285, Peoria (Ariz.) High
Three-star prospect according to 247Sports…rated No. 33 prospect in Arizona by 247Sports…senior captain…following his sophomore season, named first-team 4A West Valley Conference, and was also named second-team all-district…selected 4A second-team all-state, 4A West Valley Conference First Team and all-district first team as a junior…following his final prep campaign, named a Blue-Grey All-American and to the AZFCA Big 25 Team…offensively, was named 4A first-team all-state, 4A West Valley Conference First Team and all-district…defensively, named second-team 4A West Valley Conference.
TE Austin Griffin, 6-7, 240, Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) College
Four-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…three-star rating from Rivals…top-rated JUCO tight end and No. 11 overall by 247Sports…top-ranked tight end and No. 19 overall by ESPN…ranked No. 30 nationally by Rivals…made 13 catches for 80 yards and one score in six games as a sophomore. Played wide receiver at Snow Canyon High School in St. George, Utah…member of Rugby Utah Men’s Olympic Development Academy seven-a-side team.
STUD Dylan Hall, 6-6, 230, Antelope Valley High (Lancaster, Calif.)
Three-star recruit according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports…named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 8 Team as a junior, following a season in which he made 56 tackles – including 10.0 for-loss – with 5.0 sacks and helped Antelope Valley to the Division 8 title game…as a senior team captain in 2018, recorded 24 tackles, including 5.0 for-loss…also had a sack, forced two fumbles and recovered two more, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
OLB Casey Kline, 6-4, 220, Brawley (Calif.) Union High
Four-star prospect according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports…rated as the No. 19 outside linebacker nationally by ESPN and No. 20 by 247Sports…named 2019 ESPN300 and Rivals250…ranked No. 46 in California by 247Sports…two-year captain…as a sophomore, recorded 47 tackles, including four sacks, and had five pass break-ups…as a junior, recorded 26 tackles – including a sack – and had two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery…picked up his first of two-straight All-Imperial Valley League honors…final prep campaign, recorded 68 tackles, including 10.0 for-loss and 6.0 sacks…played offense as a junior and senior, passed for 309 yards and two scores, and rushed for 558 yards and six TDs as a senior.
CB Markel Reed, 6-2, 180, Temple (Texas) High
Three-star recruit according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…team captain as both a junior and senior…named to All-District 18-5A Second Team as a junior…picked off three passes and broke up 13 more, coupled with 27 tackles, as a junior in 2017…as a senior, named first-team All-District 12-6A…also part of the track and field team, competing in long jump and triple jump.
S JL Skinner, 6-4, 205, Point Loma High (San Diego, Calif.)
Three-star recruit according to ESPN and 247Sports…saw action as a sophomore, recording 17 tackles, including 2.0 for-loss, and an interception…named to All-CIF San Diego Section Second Team and to All-Western League First Team as a junior in 2017…made 33 tackles and intercepted three passes that season…also played wide receiver at Point Loma, making eight catches for 217 yards and two scores as a junior…senior year, named first-team All-CIF San Diego Section, helping to lead Point Loma to the CIF San Diego Section Division II quarterfinals…defensively, recorded 40 tackles and an interception and had five forced fumbles…offensively, had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored 11 touchdowns…honor roll member also lettered three times each in basketball and track and field.
WR Khyheem Waleed, 6-3, 190, Casteel High (Queen Creek, Ariz.)
Three-star recruit according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…rated as the No. 9 prospect in Arizona per 247Sports, and No. 10 per ESPN…rated top 100 at his position nationally by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals… as a junior, caught 14 passes for 358 yards and eight TDs en route to first-team 3A All-Region and honorable mention 3A all-conference honors…senior season caught 25 passes for 447 yards and four touchdowns.
WR Shea Whiting, 6-2, 180, Alief Taylor High (Houston)
Three-star recruit according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…was named first-team all-district as a returner following his sophomore season…playing in only seven games as a junior, caught 35 passes for 554 yards and six TDs en route to unanimous first-team All-District 23-6A honors…was also named team’s co-offensive most valuable player…senior season caught 39 passes for 570 yards and six touchdowns, earning first-team All-District 23-6A honors…was team’s offensive MVP…named a finalist for both the Houston TD Club Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Houston TD Club Athletic Award…Blue-Grey Football All-American…also a standout in track and field, ran on the nation’s second-ranked 4x4 relay team during his junior season.
Comments