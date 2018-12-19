Former Boise State star Titus Young released from prison in California

Former Boise State and NFL wide receiver Titus Young was released from prison last week, according to victim-notification network VINE.

The website shows Young being paroled early Saturday morning.

Young served nearly 20 months for charges stemming from assaults in Los Angeles and Carlsbad, according to the Los Angeles Times, which was first to report his release. Young, who grew up in Los Angeles and played at Boise State from 2007 to 2010, was placed in the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, the Times reported. That facility “provides medical care and mental health treatment to inmates who have the most severe and long term needs,” according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Young went on a downward spiral after he was a second-round NFL Draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2011. He played 26 games for the Lions in 2011-12 while butting heads with coaches at times. He has faced at least 25 criminal charges in Southern California since 2013, the Times reported. He was in prison on a four-year sentence, the Times reported.

Young provided diary excerpts to the Los Angeles Times while in prison.

“Having bipolar has pretty much torn down my life,” Young wrote. “It’s been four years of fighting so many different behaviors. When I was first diagnosed, I didn’t want to believe it because I felt my life was too perfect to have bipolar. Football players don’t take medicine. I’m macho. Put me back on the field. But, no, that’s really not what I needed.”

Young faced disciplinary issues early in his career at Boise State but bounced back to become one of the most productive players in school history. He set Boise State records for receiving yards in a season (1,215 in 2010) and career (3,063) that since have been broken.