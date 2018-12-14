College football’s overstuffed bowl buffet is set, and here is why to sample every game

There is a reason big, comfy sweaters are in style this time of year, and it isn’t just because it’s cold outside.
The holidays give us plenty of reason to eat, drink and be merry. The gym isn’t nearly as fun. And with that, the college football bowl season gives us even more reason to stay inside and enjoy life’s comforts.
It is a fan’s dream to be able to savor each and every offering of the 39 bowl games that will be delivered to us over an 18-day span that starts Saturday. If you can do it, be proud. And we will provide you with a reason to check out all of them, starting with a game featuring two Louisiana teams, and ending with a game played in the land of jambalaya and gumbo.
Delicious.
CURE: Tulane (6-6) vs. Louisiana (7-6), Dec. 15 (11:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network)
Oh boy, not the best appetizer for bowl season. But, well, the Pelican State has great food. How about some points? Both are in the top 30 nationally in rushing, and 81st or worse in total defense.
NEW MEXICO: North Texas (9-3) vs. Utah State (10-2), Dec. 15 (noon, ESPN)
This is more like it. The scoreboard may need some of Walter White’s best to keep up with these offenses — UNT averages 36.4 ppg, Utah State 47.2. Great QB duel with Mason Fine and Jordan Love.
LAS VEGAS: Arizona State (7-5) vs. Fresno State (11-2), Dec. 15 (1:30 p.m., ABC)
Wily vets Herm Edwards and Jeff Tedford face off. The Sun Devils have some offensive talent, even if WR N’Keal Harry is skipping the game. Nice duel with Fresno State’s fantastic defense.
CAMELLIA: Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (9-3), Dec. 15 (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
A directional battle! Neither are bowl stalwarts — they’ve combined for five total before this one, so both will be amped. Bonus to EMU for lip synching a Destiny’s Child song to sum up its excitement.
NEW ORLEANS: Appalachian State (10-2) vs. Middle Tennessee (8-5), Dec. 15 (7 p.m., ESPN)
Appalachian State hired ex-Boise State assistant Eliah Drinkwitz as head coach Thursday. He’ll like what he sees, and you will, too. The Mountaineers are top 20 in scoring offense and scoring defense.
BOCA RATON: UAB (10-3) vs. Northern Illinois (8-5), Dec. 18 (5 p.m., ESPN)
Conference champs from C-USA and the MAC pair in a good Group of Five tilt. UAB coach Bill Clark is a wizard — the Blazers didn’t have a team in 2015 and 2016! NIU leads the nation in sacks (50).
FRISCO: Ohio (8-4) vs. San Diego State (7-5), Dec. 19 (6 p.m., ESPN)
With these coaches, it fits better in Boca: Frank Solich and Rocky Long are 74 and 68. Ohio is scoring 41.2 ppg, and though SDSU has lost four of its last five, no one has scored more than 31 on the Aztecs.
GASPARILLA: Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5), Dec. 20 (6 p.m., ESPN)
Get those mowers revved up! See Marshall to get a bit of a preview of a team set to come to Albertsons Stadium next September. USF has lost five straight, but it’s playing 20 miles from campus.
BAHAMAS: Toledo (7-5) vs. FIU (8-4), Dec. 21 (10:30 a.m., ESPN)
What’s better than watching a Friday morning game in the Caribbean sponsored by a city in Illinois (really!) played in a 15,000-seat stadium? Note: Toledo has scored 45 points or more in all seven wins.
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO: BYU (6-6) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), Dec. 21 (2 p.m., ESPN)
Perhaps BYU can get its first win on the Blue after going 0-5 so far against Boise State. See two talented frosh QBs (Zach Wilson and Kaleb Eleby) and a total special teams mismatch in BYU’s favor.
BIRMINGHAM: Wake Forest (6-6) vs. Memphis (8-5), Dec. 22 (10 a.m., ESPN)
Vegas set the over/under for this one at 74 total points. Both are in the bottom 30 in scoring defense. Watch Memphis RB Darrell Henderson, if he plays after declaring for the draft. He’s awesome.
ARMED FORCES: Army (10-2) vs. Houston (8-4), Dec. 22 (1:30 p.m., ESPN)
UH won’t have QB D’Eriq King or DT Ed Oliver. Sad! The Cougars can score (46.4 ppg), but the Black Knights are fun. The option’s nasty, they play defense (No. 9 nationally) and they’re a crazy 31-of-36 on fourth down.
DOLLAR GENERAL: Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3), Dec. 22 (5 p.m., ESPN)
The most sneaky-good game on the slate. Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson has a cannon and will definitely be an NFL prospect, while Troy just keeps rolling behind a solid D looking to make it three straight 10-win seasons.
HAWAII: Hawaii (8-5) vs. La. Tech (7-5), Dec. 22 (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
We’ll bet Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich brings the LOLs, because there may not be a funnier coach in college football. He could make it a laugher with his run-and-shoot against a weak Bulldog offense.
FIRST RESPONDER: Boston College (7-5) vs. Boise State (10-3), Dec. 26 (11:30 a.m., ESPN)
Most of you don’t need a reason, but for those on the fence, it features two of the nation’s best running backs in AJ Dillon and Alexander Mattison. BSU is 1-4 in its last five against Power Fives.
QUICK LANE: Minnesota (6-6) vs. Georgia Tech (7-5), Dec. 26 (3:15 p.m., ESPN)
It will be the final game for GT coach Paul Johnson, the (as of now) last of the Power Five option coaches. Minnesota is the only team Fresno State didn’t beat this year and is a squad on the rise with P.J. Fleck.
CHEEZ-IT: TCU (6-6) vs. California (7-5), Dec. 26 (7 p.m., ESPN)
Boise State fans are familiar with this game, formerly the Cactus Bowl, and the two coaches. TCU’s Gary Patterson was stymied by Cal’s Justin Wilcox when the latter was Boise State’s DC in the 2010 Fiesta Bowl.
INDEPENDENCE: Temple (8-4) vs. Duke (7-5), Dec. 27 (11:30 a.m., ESPN)
Remember when both of these programs were atrocious? Well, now they’re pretty good. Temple lost its coach to Georgia Tech, but it’s in a good spot. Duke QB Daniel Jones is going to be on the NFL radar.
PINSTRIPE: Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), Dec. 27 (3:15 p.m., ESPN)
Both were AP preseason top 10 teams that obviously didn’t match expectations. Just last year, these two played in the Orange Bowl. Miami’s strong DL against Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor is intriguing.
TEXAS: Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), Dec. 27 (7 p.m., ESPN)
Two quarterbacks you might not know in Charlie Brewer and Kyle Shurmur should provide a nice matchup. It’s hard to call Baylor’s turnaround something warm and fuzzy, but Matt Rhule can coach.
MUSIC CITY: Auburn (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), Dec. 28 (11:30 a.m., ESPN)
The records aren’t great, but it is a decent pairing — Purdue has a potent offense and coach Jeff Brohm turned down Louisville. Auburn can play defense, but will QB Jarrett Stidham put it together in his last game?
CAMPING WORLD: West Virginia (8-3) vs. Syracuse (9-3), Dec. 28 (3:15 p.m., ESPN)
We know what the people want, and they’ll probably get it here. Both are among the 12 teams in the nation averaging more than 40 ppg. WVU’s Will Grier sitting out could provide a unique X-factor.
ALAMO: Iowa State (8-4) vs. Washington State (10-2), Dec. 28 (7 p.m., ESPN)
Both programs reignited patient fan bases, with quarterbacks young and veteran. Iowa State’s great freshman Brock Purdy was nearly a Boise State commit, and Wazzu’s Gardner Minshew has been fantastic.
PEACH: Michigan (10-2) vs. Florida (9-3), Dec. 29 (10 a.m., ESPN)
Two weirdly funny coaches face off, and it’s fitting for the old-school football guys’ teams to be physical, tough teams. Michigan got boat-raced in its last game by Ohio State, Florida is off a rout of Florida State.
BELK: South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5), Dec. 29 (10 a.m., ABC)
Home of the snarkiest bowl Twitter account, the department store-named game pits a team in the Gamecocks that can throw and the Cavaliers who are classic Mendenhall, playing tough D and scoring just enough.
ARIZONA: Nevada (7-5) vs. Arkansas St. (8-4), Dec. 29 (11:15 a.m., CBS Sports Network)
Do you like wolves? Surely, Leighton Vander Esch would be intrigued. The Wolf Pack of Nevada are in their first bowl since 2015 and the Red Wolves are in their eighth straight. Two solid offenses here.
COTTON: No. 2 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0), Dec. 29 (2 p.m., ESPN)
The first of the College Football Playoff games, and it’s a doozy. Trevor Lawrence and Ian Book stepped in during the season to give sparks at QB, and both teams are top 10 in scoring defense. ND beat nine bowl teams this season and Clemson 10.
ORANGE: No. 1 Alabama (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1), Dec. 29 (6 p.m., ESPN)
Can the Crimson Tide make it to the national title game a fourth straight time? They have the defense to do it, and both QBs are capable. Oklahoma’s defense is bad, but with Heisman winner Kyler Murray, the offense is maybe the nation’s best.
MILITARY: Cincinnati (10-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6), Dec. 31 (10 a.m., ESPN)
Boise State fans will be pulling for Cincinnati, and not just for the Group of Five vs. Power Five angle. A Virginia Tech loss means Boise State will have the longest active streak of winning seasons at 21.
SUN: Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), Dec. 31 (noon, CBS)
You’d think this would be the Run Bowl, with Pitt having posted games with 492 and 484 yards rushing and Stanford with RB Bryce Love. But the biggest star is Stanford’s leaping legend, WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside.
REDBOX: Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), Dec. 31 (1 p.m., FOX)
Even more of a relic than a DVD is Michigan State’s offense (26 points the last three games), but its defense is really good. Also really good? Oregon QB Justin Herbert. Will this be his last game?
LIBERTY: Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6), Dec. 31 (1:45 p.m., ESPN)
Get ready for a fun night with a fun afternoon — points will not be scarce. The teams combined to average 75 ppg in the regular season. Missouri QB Drew Lock and OSU WR Tylan Wallace are worth watching alone.
HOLIDAY: Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), Dec. 31 (5 p.m., FS1)
Some people need decaf, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If you have an affinity for defense, this is the game for you. Utah’s Kyle Whittingham is 11-1 in bowls (only loss was 2010 Vegas to Boise State).
GATOR: Texas A&M (8-4) vs. N.C. State (9-3), Dec. 31 (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
More than a few eyes will be watching in Boise as ex-Bronco QB Ryan Finley suits up for the last time for N.C. State. He has first-round NFL potential. A&M has a great RB in Trayveon Williams (1,524 yards).
OUTBACK: Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), Jan. 1 (10 a.m., ESPN2)
Cure that hangover with a game that won’t be too loud or have much sudden movement. Both like to run and have awesome defenses: MSU is No. 3 in yards allowed, Iowa is No. 7.
CITRUS: Kentucky (9-3) vs. Penn State (9-3), Jan. 1 (11 a.m., ABC)
No, not THAT Josh Allen: Kentucky has perhaps the nation’s best defender in the linebacker that shares a name with the ex-Wyoming QB. UK RB Benny Snell and PSU QB Trace McSorley are fun, too.
FIESTA: UCF (12-0) vs. LSU (9-3), Jan. 1 (11 a.m., ESPN)
The self-crowned defending national champions look to make it two straight unbeaten seasons. With McKenzie Milton out, Darriel Mack has been more than adequate at QB. But the Knights have not seen a defense like LSU’s.
ROSE: Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), Jan. 1 (3 p.m., ESPN)
Chris Petersen takes his OKGs to the OG bowl game for the first time since ‘01. Ohio State’s defense has been brutal, but Washington’s offense has struggled. The reason to watch is Washington’s excellent D against the potent Buckeyes.
SUGAR: Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), Jan. 1 (6:45 p.m., ESPN)
You certainly could make the case for Georgia to be in the CFP, but this isn’t a bad consolation. Texas has been a wild ride (“OK, cool. Hook ‘em,” anyone?), with a ton of fun, close games. Georgia’s stable of backs is always a joy to behold.
▪ Note: The national championship (winners of Cotton and Orange) will be played at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 on ESPN in Santa Clara, Calif. You should definitely watch that.
