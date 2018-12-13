After 5 years at Boise State, what’s coach Bryan Harsin’s biggest achievement?

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin was hired five years ago this week. On this edition of “The 208” podcast, we reflect on the job he’s done, his best accomplishments and how his staff has evolved.

Plus, how new recruiting rules have altered the college football landscape, Jay’s and my million-dollar business ideas and a hearty debate on Christmas trees.

