Mattison earns Boise State’s first MW player of the week honor since September

Behind one of the more impressive individual efforts of recent years, Boise State junior running back Alexander Mattison got some much-deserved attention Monday.
Mattison was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for his 37-carry, 200-yard, three-touchdown performance in Saturday’s win over Utah State. The 37 carries were a career-high and third-most in Boise State history, and the 22nd 200-yard game.
It was the Broncos’ third Mountain West player of the week award this season, and the first since Sept. 10.
Mattison leads the Mountain West with 16 rushing touchdowns and is is second with 1,215 yards rushing.
The Broncos host Fresno State at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the Mountain West championship game.
