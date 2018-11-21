‘208’ podcast: Get ready for one of the biggest match-ups ever on The Blue

It is the biggest game of the year for the Boise State football team, and we give thanks for it carrying so much meaning. After all, Saturday’s winner will host the Mountain West championship game.

How do the Broncos and Aggies stack up? Can BSU pull off a big holiday weekend win? And what’s the best Thanksgiving food?

We’ve got it all covered on this week’s “208” podcast.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher. Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.