It all comes down to this: Boise State eager to face Utah State with so much on the line

When the football schedule comes out nearly nine months before the end of the regular season, it is impossible to know exactly what each game will have riding on it, especially the finale.
But Saturday’s matchup between AP No. 14 Utah State and No. 21 Boise State at Albertsons Stadium is everything either side could want.
“It’s championship week,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. “... shoutout to (Mountain West commissioner) Craig Thompson for that.”
Utah State (10-1 overall, 7-0 Mountain West) is the highest-ranked team to ever visit Albertsons Stadium. Oregon in 2009 and Fresno State on Nov. 9 were the previous highest, at No. 16.
The winner of Saturday’s game will win the Mountain Division, and will then host Fresno State in the Mountain West championship Dec. 1. Boise State would host by virtue of beating the Bulldogs, and Utah State, if it wins, because of an unblemished MW record.
“You play all year, you practice and do all the offseason stuff for these moments, for games like this,” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “... all you’re working for every year is the chance to get in the championship game and finish the season strong.”
The Aggies have won 10 straight after losing 38-31 at Michigan State to open the season, the Broncos have won six in a row after losing 19-13 against San Diego State on Oct. 6.
“I hope we play our best football at this time, and we’re getting to play against someone playing their best football, too,” Harsin said.
Even though the biggest game for one of these teams will come the following week, Saturday’s game will be quite the primer. Strengths will match some strengths: Utah State is No. 2 in the nation in scoring offense and in takeaways, while Boise State is No. 9 nationally in sacks, No. 2 in third down conversion percentage and has yielded three turnovers its last five games.
The Broncos are extremely tough to beat at home, and the crowd is a major factor, something Fresno State players and coach Jeff Tedford noted after their loss on the Blue. Boise State has thus far played a more challenging schedule than Utah State, playing six and three teams thus far that have winning records, respectively.
Heck, both teams still are very much in play for a New Year’s Six bowl should Central Florida lose to South Florida on Friday, or in the American Conference championship.
Games of this magnitude don’t often come around in late November, and both sides understand.
“Looking at the game on Saturday, it’s kind of all your aspirations and dreams coming to fruition as a player,” Utah State linebacker Chase Christiansen said Monday at a news conference. “You work really hard all year long for the opportunity that you have right in front of you, so it’s really exciting. For myself and all the other guys, we can’t wait to play.”
No. 14 UTAH STATE AT No. 21 BOISE STATE
When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387; FieldTurf)
TV: ESPN (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey (Analyst, Edward Aschoff)
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Records: BSU 9-2, 6-1 (won 45-14 at New Mexico on Friday); Utah State 10-1, 7-0 (won 29-24 at Colorado State on Saturday)
Series: Boise State leads 17-5 (Broncos won 41-14 on Oct. 28, 2017 in Logan)
Vegas line: Boise State by 3
Weather: Low-30s, partly cloudy
Tickets: Office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, visit BroncoSports.com/tickets or call 208-426-4737. Boise State reported 31,219 tickets were out as of 5 p.m. Monday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL LOSES CAYMAN OPENER
The Boise State men’s basketball team shot 51.6 percent Monday to open play at the Cayman Islands Classic, but the Creighton Bluejays did one better on the Broncos.
Creighton hit nine of its first 13 3-pointers in a 94-82 win, finishing 57.9 percent from the field for the game. The Bluejays (3-1) led by as much as 21 in the second half, and Boise State was never able to get within nine in the final 18:30.
The Broncos (1-2) were led by junior guard RJ Williams’ monster effort, as he had 27 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Senior forward Zach Haney had 15 points in 21 minutes, while junior guard Justinian Jessup also had 15 points. Sophomore guard Derrick Alston pitched in 11 points. Boise State will play St. Bonaventure at 3 p.m. MT Tuesday in the consolation bracket.
