The Boise State football team arrives at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., for Saturday’s season opener.
The Boise State football team arrives at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., for Saturday’s season opener. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com
The Boise State football team arrives at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., for Saturday’s season opener. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Boise State Football

Live coverage: Boise State debuts turnover throne for opener vs. Troy

By Dave Southorn, Chadd Cripe And Rachel Roberts

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

September 01, 2018 02:34 PM

TROY, Ala.

The Boise State and Troy football teams open the season against each other Saturday afternoon. You can follow the action here, with scoring updates and news and notes updated throughout the game. You also can track the game on Twitter by following @davesouthorn, @chaddcripe and @byrachelroberts.

Boise State, ranked No. 22, has won nine of its past 10 teams and finished 11-3 last year. Troy has won seven straight and finished 11-2 last year. Boise State beat Troy 24-13 in last year’s season opener in Boise.

The game is airing on ESPNEWS with a 4 p.m. MT kickoff. That’s channel 207 on DirecTV, channel 135 on Cable One and channel 142 on Dish Network.

Boise State will debut its new turnover throne, a chair in the defense’s bench area that presumably will be occupied by any defender who forces a turnover.

IMG_7236.jpg
Boise State’s turnover throne.
Dave Southorn dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

SCORING SUMMARY

Will be updated throughout the game.

NEWS & NOTES

Will be updated throughout the game.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

It’s time for Brett Rypien to write his legacy

How Boise State and Troy match up, and players to watch

Game prediction

Jabril Frazier savors captaincy at end of challenging career

Boise State hires expert to help with mental health

Uniform police will be out in force in college football

Five pressing questions for Broncos as season begins

Can Boise State live up to the hype?

Why Octavius Evans is No. 1

Five most intriguing Broncos in 2018

Broncos among favorites for major bowl berth

Boise State depth chart

Boise State’s full schedule

  Comments  