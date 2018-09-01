Live coverage: Boise State debuts turnover throne for opener vs. Troy

The Boise State and Troy football teams open the season against each other Saturday afternoon. You can follow the action here, with scoring updates and news and notes updated throughout the game. You also can track the game on Twitter by following @davesouthorn, @chaddcripe and @byrachelroberts.
Boise State, ranked No. 22, has won nine of its past 10 teams and finished 11-3 last year. Troy has won seven straight and finished 11-2 last year. Boise State beat Troy 24-13 in last year’s season opener in Boise.
The game is airing on ESPNEWS with a 4 p.m. MT kickoff. That’s channel 207 on DirecTV, channel 135 on Cable One and channel 142 on Dish Network.
Boise State will debut its new turnover throne, a chair in the defense’s bench area that presumably will be occupied by any defender who forces a turnover.
