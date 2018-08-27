Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce grabs a pass during drills in front of Bronco fans at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.
Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce grabs a pass during drills in front of Bronco fans at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Check out Boise State football’s depth chart as opener at Troy approaches

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

August 27, 2018 11:07 AM

Game week is here, Broncos fans.

The Boise State football team released its depth chart Monday in preparation of the season opener Saturday at Troy.

It has changed little since the initial depth chart released in late July, there are some noteable names in important roles. Sophomore CT Thomas is listed as a starter at one of the three wide receiver spots — seniors A.J. Richardson and Sean Modster are co-starters at another — and sophomore linebacker Riley Whimpey is No. 1 at the weakside spot vacated by Leighton Vander Esch.

Also of note, Troy named junior Kaleb Barker its starting quarterback Monday. He backed up Brandon Silvers last season.

BOISE STATE DEPTH CHART VS. TROY

Quarterback

4 Brett Rypien, 6-2, 202 (Sr.)

10 Chase Cord, 6-2, 206 (RFr.)

9 Jaylon Henderson, 6-1, 211 (Jr.)

Running back

22 Alexander Mattison, 5-11, 211 (Jr.)

34 Robert Mahone, 5-10, 204 (So.)

31 Skyler Seibold, 6-1, 207 (Sr.)

Wide receiver

82 Octavius Evans, 6-1, 199 (So.)

16 John Hightower, 6-2, 183 (Jr.)

Wide receiver

6 CT Thomas, 5-8, 171 (So.)

81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 192 (Jr.)

Wide receiver

7 A.J. Richardson, 6-0, 209 (Sr.) OR

8 Sean Modster, 5-11, 189 (Sr.)

Tight end

86 Chase Blakley, 6-4, 239 (Sr.)

85 John Bates, 6-6, 246 (So.)

47 Matt Pistone, 6-3, 244 (Jr.)

5 Garrett Collingham, 6-4, 229 (Jr.)

Left tackle

76 Ezra Cleveland, 6-6, 309 (So.)

69 Austin Dixon, 6-6, 289 (So.)

Left guard

77 John Molchon, 6-5, 310 (Jr.)

68 Jake Stetz, 6-2, 296 (RFr.)

Center

67 Garrett Larson, 6-4, 298 (Jr.)

71 Donte Harrington, 6-2, 306 (So.)

Right guard

79 Eric Quevedo, 6-4, 295 (Jr.)

66 Isiah Moore, 6-4, 292 (Jr.) OR

65 Zachary Troughton, 6-6, 322 (Sr.)

Right tackle

78 Andres Preciado, 6-6, 295 (Sr.)

70 John Ojukwu, 6-6, 297 (RFr.)

Defensive end

91 Durrant Miles, 6-6, 261 (Sr.)

93 Chase Hatada, 6-3, 253 (Jr.) OR

45 Kayode Rufai, 6-4, 255 (So.)

Nose tackle

98 Sonatane Lui, 6-1, 305 (Jr.)

57 Emmanuel Fesili, 6-2, 319 (Jr.)

Defensive tackle

55 David Moa, 6-3, 275 (Sr.)

54 Matt Locher, 6-2, 269 (Jr.)

40 Jabari Watson, 6-1, 253 (So.)

STUD end

8 Jabril Frazier, 6-4, 238 (Sr.)

99 Curtis Weaver, 6-3, 266 (So.)

53 Sam Whitney, 6-2, 233 (Jr.)

Weakside linebacker

44 Riley Whimpey, 6-1, 218 (So.)

48 Bruno DeRose, 5-11, 233 (So.) OR

33 Tony Lashley, 6-1, 233 (Sr.)

Middle linebacker

58 Tyson Maeva, 6-0, 228 (Jr.)

25 Benton Wickersham, 6-2, 230 (So.)

56 Joseph Inda, 6-0, 231 (Sr.)

Nickel/strongside LB

28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5-10, 185 (So.)

9 Desmond Williams, 5-11, 205 (So.)

41 Will Heffner, 6-2, 225 (Jr.)

Cornerback

14 Tyler Horton, 5-11, 197 (Sr.)

15 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 174 (So.)

Cornerback

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.)

15 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 174 (So.)

Safety

10 Kekoa Nawahine, 6-2, 207 (Jr.)

21 Tyreque Jones, 6-2, 197 (RFr.)

Safety

4 DeAndre Pierce, 5-11, 174 (Jr.)

32 Jordan Happle, 5-11, 199 (So.) OR

5 Evan Tyler, 6-2, 191 (Jr.)

Kicker

96 Haden Hoggarth, 6-0, 195 (Sr.)

46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)

Kick returner

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.)

34 Robert Mahone, 5-10, 204 (So.)

22 Alexander Mattison, 5-11, 211 (Jr.)

Punter

49 Quinn Skillin, 6-4, 189 (Sr.) OR

46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)

Punt returner

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.)

6 CT Thomas, 5-8, 171 (So.)

