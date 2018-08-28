Boise State-Troy highlights: Punt-return TD, bizarre fumble, leaping pick

Here are some of the top plays from the Boise State-Troy season opener at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Included is Avery Williams' punt-return TD. (Highlights courtesy of Boise State)
By
Here are some of the top plays from the Boise State-Troy season opener at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Included is Avery Williams' punt-return TD. (Highlights courtesy of Boise State)
Boise State Football

Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football team’s season opener at Troy

By Chadd Cripe And Dave Southorn

August 28, 2018 12:28 AM

The Boise State football team opens the 2018 season Saturday at Troy — the first chance for fans to find out what this edition of the Broncos will look like.

But the game won’t air in one of the usual places. Instead, it will air on ESPNews.

That’s channel 207 on DirecTV, channel 135 on Cable One and channel 142 on Dish Network.

No. 22 BOISE STATE AT TROY

When: 4 p.m. MT Saturday

Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium (30,000, ProGrass), Troy, Ala.

TV: ESPNews (Dave Lamont, Ray Bentley)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

2017 Records: BSU 11-3 (beat Oregon in Las Vegas Bowl); Troy 11-2 (beat North Texas in New Orleans Bowl)

Series: Boise State 1-0 (Broncos beat Trojans 24-13 on Sept. 2, 2017 in Boise)

Vegas line: Boise State by 10 1/2

Weather forecast: Mid-80s, scattered rain

