Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football team’s season opener at Troy

The Boise State football team opens the 2018 season Saturday at Troy — the first chance for fans to find out what this edition of the Broncos will look like.
But the game won’t air in one of the usual places. Instead, it will air on ESPNews.
That’s channel 207 on DirecTV, channel 135 on Cable One and channel 142 on Dish Network.
No. 22 BOISE STATE AT TROY
When: 4 p.m. MT Saturday
Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium (30,000, ProGrass), Troy, Ala.
TV: ESPNews (Dave Lamont, Ray Bentley)
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
2017 Records: BSU 11-3 (beat Oregon in Las Vegas Bowl); Troy 11-2 (beat North Texas in New Orleans Bowl)
Series: Boise State 1-0 (Broncos beat Trojans 24-13 on Sept. 2, 2017 in Boise)
Vegas line: Boise State by 10 1/2
Weather forecast: Mid-80s, scattered rain
