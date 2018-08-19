Surprising NFL move as ex-Boise State safety George Iloka gets cut; Scandrick finds new team

After starting in 76 games over the last five seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, former Boise State standout George Iloka is hitting the free agent market.
In a surprising move, the Bengals let go of the veteran safety Sunday, which has been described as primarily a financial decision. His rookie contract ended after the 2015 season, but he resigned with Cincinnati in March 2016 on a five-year, $30 million deal. He was set to make $4.8 million this season.
A fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2012, he set a career-high with 80 tackles last season. He has nine career interceptions.
Iloka tweeted after his release, “Thankful for the opportunity Cincinnati. To my former teammates, best of luck and stay healthy, you guys have something special brewing there.”
In other former Boise State player news, veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, released by the Cowboys on Tuesday, signed with the Chiefs on Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported it is a one-year, $1.5 million deal for the 11th-year veteran.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS ON NFL ROSTERS
RB Jay Ajayi, No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles
LB Kamalei Correa, No. 51 Baltimore Ravens
DL Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys
CB Donte Deayon, No. 38 New York Giants
S Chanceller James, No. 43 San Francisco 49ers
DE Demarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys
OT Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears
RB Doug Martin, No. 28 Oakland Raiders
RB Jeremy McNichols, No. 33 San Francisco 49ers
CB Jonathan Moxey, No. 25 Arizona Cardinals
OL Rees Odhiambo, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks
C Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos
CB Orlando Scandrick, Kansas City Chiefs
CB Jamar Taylor, No. 28 Arizona Cardinals
S Darian Thompson, No. 27 New York Giants
LB Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys
LB Tanner Vallejo, No. 40 Buffalo Bills
WR Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys (injured reserve)
