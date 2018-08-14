Former Boise State star, NFL veteran gets cut. Was ‘feisty’ attitude to blame?

Five months after he signed with the Washington Redskins, former Boise State cornerback Orlando Scandrick was cut by the team Tuesday.
Scandrick, who spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, was signed to a two-year deal in March. Coach Jay Gruden said that Washington, which had bolstered its defensive backfield in the draft, wanted to “give Orlando ample time to get on with another team before the season started.”
According to Sports Capitol DC, Scandrick also clashed with the staff, and his “feisty” attitude played a part in his release. Scandrick has always been an outspoken player, one who has had a complicated relationship with Boise State fans — he left school after his junior season and often on nationally televised games claimed his high school as his alma mater.
The Washington Post reported that Scandrick’s teammates indicated he didn’t fit the mentality of the defense. A number of players shrugged their shoulders when asked about the timing of Scandrick’s release, with one noting “we don’t” care about the surprisingly timed roster move, according to The Post.
“We’re young (now), but that youth draws fire,” cornerback Josh Norman said. “If you get that fire directed in the right direction — oof, that’s really some explosive things right there. You’ve just got to make sure we understand and are all locked in on the same page.”
Gruden said that the decision had nothing to do with the play of Scandrick.
“When we initially signed Orlando, we had just lost Kendall [Fuller], and it was before the draft,” Gruden told The Post. “We drafted [Greg] Stroman and, obviously, we got Adonis [Alexander], and I think the emergence of Danny Johnson, Fabian Moreau at nickel. We wanted to get these guys reps at nickel and [Quinton] Dunbar at corner and move on.”
A fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2008, Scandrick has signed $30 million worth of contracts in his career, according to Spotrac. He has played in 125 games (69 starts) and has eight interceptions with 11.5 sacks. He has not played a full season since 2013.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said interest in Scandrick was immediate from other NFL teams — he reported Scandrick will visit Kansas City on Tuesday night.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS ON NFL ROSTERS
RB Jay Ajayi, No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles
LB Kamalei Correa, No. 51 Baltimore Ravens
DL Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys
CB Donte Deayon, No. 38 New York Giants
S George Iloka, No. 43 Cincinnati Bengals
S Chanceller James, No. 43 San Francisco 49ers
DE Demarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys
OT Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears
RB Doug Martin, No. 28 Oakland Raiders
RB Jeremy McNichols, No. 33 San Francisco 49ers
CB Jonathan Moxey, No. 25 Arizona Cardinals
OL Rees Odhiambo, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks
C Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos
CB Jamar Taylor, No. 28 Arizona Cardinals
S Darian Thompson, No. 27 New York Giants
LB Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys
LB Tanner Vallejo, No. 40 Buffalo Bills
WR Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys (injured reserve)
